 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film prize

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'RRR' continued its winning streak globally, days after winning the first ever Golden Globe for India.

The 'Naatu Naatu' song still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

India's 'RRR' made a mark at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards too, beating German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front  to win the Best Foreign Language Film prize.

It's song Naatu Naatu shone again, bagging the Best Song award.

This is the second global honour for SS Rajamouli's film in less than a week. On January 11, the film got India its first ever Golden Globe prize (Best Song for Naatu Naatu).

At the Critics Choice Awards, Rajamouli was nominated in the Best Director category too, along with Steven Spielberg (The Fablemans) and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once). But he lost the race to Kwan and Scheinert.

Golden Globes 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins best original song award; a look at other winners

'RRR' is an epic saga set in pre-independence India, starring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan in leading roles. Its supporting cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.