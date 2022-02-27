English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    ‘Craze for Indian music’: Internet stars Kili and Neema Paul praised by PM on ‘Mann ki Baat’

    Kili Paul has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and has been applauded by lakhs of Indians for his exemplary skills at lip-syncing to Indian music and movie dialogues.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 27, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
    Kili Paul recently visited the Indian embassy in Tanzania where he was felicitated.

    Kili Paul recently visited the Indian embassy in Tanzania where he was felicitated.


    Internet sensations Kili and Neema Paul found a special mention on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ today. The Tanzanian siblings, known for their lip-sync and dance videos to Indian music, have gone viral in India for their accuracy.

    While talking about Indian culture and heritage, the Prime Minister talked about the young siblings on the programme.

    “These days, two Tanzanian siblings, Kili Paul and his sister Neema, are in the news a lot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and I'm sure you too, must have heard about them. They have a passion, a craze for Indian music and for this reason they are also very popular. Their technique of lip sync shows how hard they work at it,” Modi said.

    He went on to praise Kili and Neema for their renditions of India’s national anthem on Republic Day and Kili’s tribute to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar after her demise.

    “I really appreciate these two siblings Kili and Neema very much for their wonderful creativity.”

    Close

    Related stories

    PM Modi also mentioned Kili’s recent visit to the Indian embassy in Tanzania where he was felicitated.

    His brief comments on the viral duo ended with the inference that Indian music is loved by everyone transcending borders and languages.

    “The magic of Indian music is such that it fascinates everyone,” he said.

    Binaya Pradhan, the Indian envoy to Tanzania who met Kili recently, was also pleased with the mention of the internet stars on ‘Mann ki Baat’.
    Kili Paul has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and has been applauded by lakhs of Indians for his exemplary skills at lip-syncing to Indian music and movie dialogues. His videos have millions of views and are shared widely.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian music #internet stars #Kili Paul #Mann Ki Baat #Narendra Modi #Neema Paul
    first published: Feb 27, 2022 01:25 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.