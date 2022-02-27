‘Craze for Indian music’: Internet stars Kili and Neema Paul praised by PM on ‘Mann ki Baat’

Kili Paul recently visited the Indian embassy in Tanzania where he was felicitated.

Internet sensations Kili and Neema Paul found a special mention on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ today. The Tanzanian siblings, known for their lip-sync and dance videos to Indian music, have gone viral in India for their accuracy.

While talking about Indian culture and heritage, the Prime Minister talked about the young siblings on the programme.

“These days, two Tanzanian siblings, Kili Paul and his sister Neema, are in the news a lot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and I'm sure you too, must have heard about them. They have a passion, a craze for Indian music and for this reason they are also very popular. Their technique of lip sync shows how hard they work at it,” Modi said.

He went on to praise Kili and Neema for their renditions of India’s national anthem on Republic Day and Kili’s tribute to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar after her demise.

“I really appreciate these two siblings Kili and Neema very much for their wonderful creativity.”



Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania pic.twitter.com/CuTdvqcpsb

— Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 21, 2022

PM Modi also mentioned Kili’s recent visit to the Indian embassy in Tanzania where he was felicitated.

His brief comments on the viral duo ended with the inference that Indian music is loved by everyone transcending borders and languages.

“The magic of Indian music is such that it fascinates everyone,” he said.



Well deserved recognition by Prime Minister @PMOIndia of Kili Paul & Neema from Tanzania ;they are true cultural ambassadors of #IndiaTanzania https://t.co/O3pSrxOnhP

— Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 27, 2022