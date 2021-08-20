COVID challenges: Can Akshay Kumar turn tables for multiplexes with Bell Bottom?

Visuals of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bell Bottom' which was expected to release in July 2021. Bollywood can now seriously begin to put together its release plans all over again.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

, a multiplex chain operator. Cinema owners awaiting a revival in business that’s been hit hard by the pandemic are counting on one blockbuster to kick off the recovery process, according to Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer of INOX Leisure Ltd.

Jyala hopes the strong first-day response to Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom, which released on the big screen on August 19, will trigger that revival.

“The response has been encouraging… Bell Bottom has emerged a clear winner, with Punjabi and Telugu movies not far behind,” Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Ltd. , told Moneycontrol.

Revenue review

However, for all the optimism riding on it, the opening day for Bell Bottom was not as strong as expected despite the film being the first big-ticket Bollywood venture to have hit theatres in the last 15 to 18 months. Opening day collections were Rs 4 crore against an expected Rs 6 crore.

"Collection has been below par primarily due to very low occupancy in morning shows and night shows not being allowed, many malls asking for vaccine certificates, Maharashtra state being shut which contributes almost 25 percent of box office and occupancy capacity in almost all states," said analyst Karan Taurani who is senior VP at Elara Capital.

Hurdles hit business

The absence of night shows, a big driver for theatres, is a dampener. Average occupancy for night and evening shows during weekends in pre-Covid times was 60-65 percent, while for blockbusters, it was close 80-85 percent.

Rajasthan which is amid the top contributors in terms of business for Bell Bottom has restrictions on night shows. And other major territories for the film including Delhi NCR, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh have 50 percent capacity.

Even the southern markets performed well, although only Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have allowed cinemas to open, said Dutta of PVR, which operates 846 screens in 176 cinemas in 71 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

"The problem is not content and people also want to go to theatres. The problem is relaxations not happening," noted Taurani.

In fact, Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Cinemas pointed out that with the 50 percent capacity in theatres, Bell Bottom has recorded more than 25 percent occupancy on opening day. And he expects the film to do better over the weekend.

Bell Bottom's business is key

Taurani expects Bell Bottom to collect Rs 18-20 crore in the first weekend

"In that case, Bell Bottom could be heading towards Rs 40-42 crore collections. If the weekend number increases then the film could go to Rs 50-55 crore (collections)."

However, if Bell Bottom scores below Rs 40 crore then it will be near-term negative for the exhibition industry and for multiplex companies including PVR and INOX.

"Any number below Rs 40 crore will break the confidence of the producer and may result in delaying the releases. And this will delay the recovery process," said Taurani.

Bell Bottom’s performance will be a key factor in Bollywood rolling out its release calendar for big ventures awaiting a theatrical release, including Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera. The reopening of many single-screen cinemas also depends on Bell Bottom’s box office business.

Taurani noted that the film’s business will improve if the curbs are lifted.

“Box office business can reach 60 percent of pre-Covid collections if there’s relaxation on night curfew and weekends. But if restrictions continue, then we will be at 30-40 percent of pre-Covid collections,” he added," he added.

While Bell Bottom tests the waters for Hindi films, trends in other markets indicate that with good content, audiences are comfortable going back to the cinemas.

Regional is rallying

"Regional films including Punjabi and Telugu have opened up to full house with 50 percent occupancy cap in first weekend and healthy occupancy numbers on weekdays as well, indicating signs of box office coming back to 50 percent of pre COVID collection on overall basis in near term," said Taurani.

Sharma said the recovery this year is much faster than it was after the first lockdown, thanks to new content available for release in theatres.

"We had reopened on October 15 last year and the first big release was Wonder Woman on December 25 and then Master released in January and then it took two months for Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi to hot theatres. As for this time, cinemas reopened from July 31 and we first saw release of Suicide Squad on August 5 and Bell Bottom on August 19. And also Punjabi releases like Puaada."

Puaada has collected Rs 3.28 crore in six days of its release in the theatres. The film’s budget was estimated at Rs 8 crore.

Sharma pointed out that Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, and Punjabi film Chal Mere Putt 2 are set to release on August 27. Fast and Furious 9: The Fast Saga, along with Kangana Ranuat’s Thalaivi, are expected to release in September.

"There's also Telugu film Love Story which will release on September 10 and we are expecting a big Tamil film as well," said Sharma.

The recovery is bound to be better than last year, when there was a dearth of new content, said Dutta.

"This year we have opened with new content from Hollywood, regional movies followed by Bell Bottom being the first Bollywood movie released after cinemas reopened after the second wave," he added. ​