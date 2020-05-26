COVID-19 impact | Moviegoers missing theatres; PVR, INOX score on brand trust: Survey

Stuck indoors due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions, moviegoers are keenly waiting for theatres to reopen, according to a survey by Ormax Media.

The survey revealed 82 percent Indians are missing going to theatres.

"A dominant section of audience believe that they will go back to the theatres within two to three weeks of them re-opening. However, social distancing and sanitisation precautions taken by theatres will play a crucial role in their decision to visit," the survey said.

The online survey covered 1,000 regular theatre-goers across 58 cities and towns.

In terms of brand trust, audience trust PVR more with 87 percent score, followed by INOX with a score of 80 percent.

But when it comes to single screens, there is a significant trust deficit which can limit the footfall in single screens in the immediate future.

Currently, single screens are the worst hit due to coronavirus.

Mumbaikars are missing the theatrical experience most. In Mumbai, 93 percent audience said that they miss going to theatres. Yet, 70 percent expressed safety concerns.

Multiplex Association of India has also submitted enhanced safety and precaution to Information & Broadcasting Ministry.

Despite all the safety measures that exhibitors have planned to put in place when they resume business, bringing back consumer confidence will be a tall order.

Also, food and beverage consumption could take a hit when theatres reopen. The survey pointed out out that over 60 percent drop in F&B sales per footfall is expected.

F&B is the key margin driver for theatres. In 2019, the F&B segment remained the second-biggest source of revenue for multiplexes with gross margins typically between 70 percent and 75 percent, according to a report by EY.

Surprisingly, cinephiles do not only want to watch big screen spectacles in theatres. In fact, many are ready to go to theatres to watch smaller films. The survey says 69 percent audience are willing to watch films of all scales in theatres.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here



