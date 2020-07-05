COVID-19 impact: Bollywood sees more loss than profit in H12020

Bollywood has seen more losses than earnings in the first six months of 2020.

Unlike previous years, when both big and small films brought good numbers at the box office, most of the 2020 was a washout for Bollywood.

Since early March, theatres have shut shop, and the last film that managed to get a theatrical release was late Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. Even that film could not score well due to the coronavirus scare.

If we go by estimates of film trade analysts, Bollywood has lost over Rs 1,000 crore of business in six months.

While the losses may not be surprising considering no films have released for over 100 days, it is surely disappointing as 2020 could have seen strong numbers at the box office in the first half.

We should not forget that two big ventures including Sooryavanshi and Radhe which were scheduled to release in March and May respectively were postponed. Makers of the two films are still waiting for theatres to reopen to release the films. In fact, multiplex operators have also announced release dates of Sooryavanshi.

According to trade experts, if Sooryavanshi and Radhe had released they would have easily added over Rs 200 crore to overall box office numbers of first half of 2020.

The only two major releases so far in 2020 were Tanhaji and Baaghi 3. While Tanhaji pocketed around Rs 280 crore, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 could not score its potential due to the pandemic scare.

The film was released on March 6, and even the advance bookings of the film were negatively impacted by 35 percent due to coronavirus.

Baaghi 3's lifetime collection was also revised to Rs 160 crore from Rs 200 crore. However, the film could manage to collect only Rs 92 crore. Even the overseas collection of the movie was impacted.

Apart from Tanhaji and Baaghi 3, the other releases in 2020 so far including Kangana Ranaut's Panga, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal, and even Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan did not make a mark at the box office.

While experts say Rs 1,000 crore losses in the first half of 2020, Bollywood may have lost a lot more if we compare last year's business. In the first six months of 2020, Bollywood pocketed Rs 2,400 and this year during the same period the collections were around Rs 750 crore.

However, 2020 could have spelled good news for Bollywood if not for coronavirus.