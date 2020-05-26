App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 06:17 PM IST

COVID-19: Film industry workers seek to restart production, write to Uddhav Thackeray on guidelines

In the letter, FWICE has mentioned that daily wage workers should be paid on a daily basis.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray mentioning the proposed guidelines for the resumption of production work in Mumbai.

FWICE represents 32 different crafts of workers and technicians of the media and entertainment industry in Maharashtra, comprising more than five lakh members.

In the letter, FWICE has listed the guidelines that it has drafted which should be followed during the resumption of production work.

The guidelines include mandatory medical checkups for all crew members entering the sets during shoots, avoiding travel outside the studio premises and also to have no contact with outsiders until the complete shoot is over.

Further, FWICE in the letter has mentioned that daily wage workers' payment should be cleared on a daily basis. Plus, there should be a minimum life insurance guarantee of Rs 50 lakh. Production work will be limited to an eight-hour shift and work will be divided into two shifts a day. And mandatorily people should be changed per shift.

Other measures that will have to be put in place include providing crew members with masks and gloves, instituting extra cleaning shifts and ensuring that makeup artists and hairdressers dispose of brushes and other tools once they use them on an actor.

All the necessary personal care equipment such as face masks, shields and hand sanitisers should be provided to all the crew members by the producers.

The letter also mentioned that lesser crew members should be allowed on the indoor shoots. Post-production activities should be carried out with a minimum workforce and all the equipment should be properly sanitised before and after use. Also, all sets should have a fumigator for people entering the set.

FWICE has requested the chief minister to consider the guidelines and allow them to restart work.

A few states including Kerala and Tamil Nadu have allowed post-production work and Tamil Nadu has also given a go-ahead for production work for TV serials.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has suggested the resumption of production work in a phased manner.

First Published on May 26, 2020 06:17 pm

Coronavirus lockdown | Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of plight of stranded migrant labourers: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

