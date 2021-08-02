COVID-19 fallout: A setback for exhibitors as cinemas continue to remain shut in Maharashtra

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

While exhibitors were expecting Maharashtra to allow cinemas to reopen, the state government's order dated August 2 has turned out to be a disappointment for theatre owners.

"Exhibitors were keen on getting some kind of relaxation in Maharashtra because it has been a long time since theatres have been shut. On one hand there is no form of relief, on the other we aren't allowed to function. For a state which calls itself the home for Hindi films, the decision is bizarre," Akshaye Rathi, film exhibitor/ director, Saroj Screens PVT Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

Saroj Screens, a chain of single screens operates in Maharashtra and in Chhattisgarh.

He added, "Producers of big-ticket films are not looking at releasing films without Maharashtra because for Hindi films the state contributes 25-30 percent of box office collections."

Currently, only one Hindi film has announced a release date. And with Maharashtra remaining shut, the film is likely to see a significant impact on its business.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Bell Bottom which will hit theatres on August 19 is the first Hindi box-office release to hit cinemas post the Covid-19 lull this year. The film is expected to do a business of Rs 75 crore.

However, Karan Taurani, senior VP, Elara Capital, said that the upcoming Hindi venture Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar will see a 20 percent impact on its box office revenue due to theatre closures in Maharashtra.

An impact on box office business of a big-ticket Hindi venture like Bell Bottom will have an impact on the business of both multiplexes like PVR, INOX and single screen cinemas.

He also expects the decision to impact business of Hollywood films releasing in India. There's a strong lineup of English films including Fast 7 Furious 9, Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it, among others.

"Films that are releasing in theatres will see high impact because for Hollywood Mumbai as a circuit is higher than 20 percent in terms of box office business," said Taurani.

The negative impact on box office collections of upcoming ventures is likely to discourage producers to release their films in theatres.

This is why Rathi said, "I really hope a pragmatic decision is made and some concrete measures are rolled out for cinemas and we are given permission to reopen."

Taurani expects cinemas to reopen in next two to four weeks in Maharashtra.