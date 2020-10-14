Court threatens Rajnikanth with a fine for wasting its time with property tax plea

Tamil acting legend Rajnikanth was left embarrassed after the Madras High Court warned it would fine him for wasting the court's time by filing a case challenging the civic body’s demand for Rs 6.5 lakh in property taxes.

Justice Anita Sumanth issued a warning to the counsel representing the star, saying it would impose costs for wasting the court's time, the Deccan Herald reported. The dispute is over a marriage hall owned by Rajnikanth that has been lying vacant since March 24, when Chennai went into a coronavirus-imposed lockdown.

According to the petition, the actor had written to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on September 23 seeking remission of tax for the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in upscale Kodambakkam.

His representation was filed under a section that would allow the Commissioner to grant relief if the building has been vacant for over 30 days.

After having received no reply, he approached the court to direct the GCC to not levy a penalty on him until it had replied to his representation, the report said. The deadline for filing the tax is October 15.

The judge was not sympathetic, and asked the star to send a reminder to the GCC about his representation before approaching the court, said the report.

According to the GCC, property tax is collected twice a year during April and October. This tax must be paid before 15th during these months, it said.

“If someone pays on time, he will get a five percent rebate. If he does not pay on time, the person will have to pay a penalty. This has been the rule for long,” a GCC official told the daily.