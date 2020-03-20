Coronavirus pandemic: Video OTTs see uptick in demand as Indians stay indoors

It looks like Indian consumers are turning to streaming services during isolation, which is why video over the top (OTT) platforms are seeing a surge in consumption.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Utkarsh Sinha from Bexley Advisors, said, “The OTT consumption will rise given more home-based time spent on media consumption and the shutting down of out-of-home entertainment spend.”

The MD of the boutique investment bank, focused on early stage deals in tech and media, said that consumers would be more open to experiment with newer options. “This might even be a time for platforms to double down on their customer acquisition costs,” he said.

Many OTT players are already seeing an uptick in viewership.

For example, ZEE5 has seen a jump of over 10 percent in the consumption of its original content and over 5 percent for TV content via connected devices like Amazon Fire Stick and on Smart TVs.

“Our subscription numbers are up by over 10 percent compared to the previous weekend,” said Tarun Katial, CEO - ZEE5 India.

Similarly, MX Player has witnessed a 2X increase in time spent across genres, especially MX Originals.

"Viewers are not only catching up on series and films, but also experimenting with new genres and languages. There has also been an upward trend in big screen viewership with audiences consuming our content on Smart TVs while our iOS app is also seeing a surge in downloads and usage as well, bringing new audiences to our platform," said Karan Bedi, CEO - MX Player.

Eros Now has also seen its daily active user rising by 78 percent between February 27 and March 7, according to data by app Annie. Plus, the platform is also offering a two-month free subscription.

The new player in the subscription space of video OTT, Voot Select, has also seen a surge in subscription which is around three times more than what was expected. However, Ferzad Palia, Head - Voot Select, said that there was no clear evidence whether this growth could be attributed to the current situation.

But, he also added, “It is logical that people have a lot more time to consume videos therefore they clearly are. Plus, it will get amplified when new television products stop because shooting is on halt. For new serials especially daily soaps, not too many channels have a heavy bank of episodes of a show so that may make people further gravitate towards consuming new content and that will be on OTT services.”

But, do OTT players have a bank of new content?

A halt on shooting is applicable for all entertainment formats including web series. However, Sinha does not think this will have much of an impact on OTT players.

“Most platforms are already content rich. At worst, this (shooting shutdown) delays a few new introductions to the platform by a few months, which will not have a lasting impact on consumption patterns,” he said.

Voot Select has three new Hindi originals which are yet to release and five new regional shows which are also shot.

MX Player recently released Bhaukaal and Samantar and have more shows in the pipeline.

State of Siege: 26/11 starring Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya will be releasing on the platform soon. Plus, Amrutham 2.0 (Telugu) will premiere on March 25. ZEE5 will also bring back the popular TV show Amrutham on its platform. In addition, Kaali 2 (bilingual – Hindi and Bengali) will premiere on March 27.

Demand rising overseas as well

Indian OTT players along with the domestic market are seeing high demand in international territories as well.

“Globally, on our platform, we have observed a surge of 6 percent in viewership across all our content categories including ZEE5 originals and news. Looking at our key markets, Canada has witnessed the highest spike in viewership at 13 percent followed by the Middle East at 10 percent and APAC regions floating between 8-10 percent, said Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer - ZEE5 Global.

Anand is also confident of further increase in viewership as the platform will see more new content.

But, will high demand lead to more paying for video on-demand services?

“A lot of hold-outs to OTT who were on the fence will likely convert in this period, with outdoor activities and engagements on the decline. While the free-to-premium model is working great for Indian OTT, this period will likely lead to the broadening of the subscriber base in OTT, even if the revenue uptick follows a few months down the line as converts become paying subscribers,” said Sinha.

Can OTTs come to the rescue of the Indian film industry?

On the international front, Universal Pictures has announced to make Trolls World Tour, The Hunt and The Invisible Man on demand along with their theatrical release for all those who are shying away from cinema halls due to the outbreak.

Should India replicate something similar?

“Over the period of time the window between theatrical and digital release is going to narrow but events such as this will globally trigger a certain movement towards a much earlier release on digital platforms,” said Palia.

Releasing the big ventures may not be an ideal proposition. But small to midsize offerings can look at alternate release strategy. This could make the release calendar less crowded which has gone for a toss as many films have postponed releases due to the outbreak including big ones like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 Biopic.