Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Sonu Sood donates 25,000 face shields for Maharashtra Police personnel

Sonu Sood had helped thousands of stranded migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown by arranging transportation for them to return home and providing them with food and essential supplies for the journey.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Actor Sonu Sood (Image: Facebook)
Actor Sonu Sood (Image: Facebook)

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who has been frequently in the news over the past months for helping migrant labourers during the coronavirus lockdown, has come forward to help corona warriors this time around.

The actor donated 25,000 face shields to the Maharashtra Police on July 16. This news was shared by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh .

Taking to Twitter to thank the actor for his generous contribution, Deshmukh wrote:

To this, the actor humbly replied:

Sood had helped thousands of stranded migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown by arranging transportation for them to return home and providing them with food and essential supplies for the journey. He even launched a toll-free number so that such stranded migrants could easily get in touch with him.

Additionally, the actor has promised to provide financial support to more than 400 migrant households whose members sustained injuries or died during the stringent lockdown period.

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Police #Sonu Sood

