Coronavirus pandemic | Sonu Sood donates 25,000 face shields for Maharashtra Police personnel

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who has been frequently in the news over the past months for helping migrant labourers during the coronavirus lockdown, has come forward to help corona warriors this time around.

The actor donated 25,000 face shields to the Maharashtra Police on July 16. This news was shared by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh .

Sood had helped thousands of stranded migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown by arranging transportation for them to return home and providing them with food and essential supplies for the journey. He even launched a toll-free number so that such stranded migrants could easily get in touch with him.

Additionally, the actor has promised to provide financial support to more than 400 migrant households whose members sustained injuries or died during the stringent lockdown period.