Coronavirus pandemic | Producers Guild sets up relief fund for daily wage workers

The Producers Guild of India on March 17 said that it is seting up a relief fund for daily wage earners hit by the complete shutdown of film, television, and OTT production due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Producers Guild of India sets up Relief Fund for workers affected by production shutdown owing to the COVID-19 epidemic-Official Statement

"In light of the complete shutdown of all production related activity for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry. The Producers Guild has decided to set up a relief fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown. We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time," said Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of the Producers Guild of India.

There are many workers hired on a daily basis for both film and television shoots, who will now be without pay for over 10 days due to halt in shooting schedules.

There are junior artists who get paid in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 2,500 depending on their role in the project. But now these artists won't get any remuneration until March 31.

Also, there remains no certainty as the decision to restart production will be taken on March 30 after taking stock of the situation.