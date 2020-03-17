App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Producers Guild sets up relief fund for daily wage workers

There are many workers hired on a daily basis for both film and television shoots, who will now be without pay for over 10 days due to halt in shooting schedules.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Producers Guild of India on March 17 said that it is seting up a relief fund for daily wage earners hit by the complete shutdown of film, television, and OTT production due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"In light of the complete shutdown of all production related activity for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry. The Producers Guild has decided to set up a relief fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown. We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time," said Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of the Producers Guild of India.

There are many workers hired on a daily basis for both film and television shoots, who will now be without pay for over 10 days due to halt in shooting schedules.

Close

Also Read: Coronavirus pandemic | Anxiety grips entertainment industry as work stalls

related news

There are junior artists who get paid in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 2,500 depending on their role in the project. But now these artists won't get any remuneration until March 31.

Also, there remains no certainty as the decision to restart production will be taken on March 30 after taking stock of the situation.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 09:52 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.