Coronavirus pandemic | Film industry in a state of panic due to shutdown, say producers

There is a sense of panic in the film industry as shooting across formats has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Producers are feeling the heat and admitted that these are dire times.

"The losses are countless. While there is no definitive cost since the variables are too many, generally Rs 15-20 lakh per day is the loss that a producer would incur. As dates are moved around, the biggest hit comes from losing the dates of an artist/talent. The bigger the star, the less the chances of getting their dates. The wait could stretch from a few months to as much as a year. Those costs are unimaginable," said producer Anand Pandit, whose upcoming ventures include Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi and The Big Bull.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP, TV and films, Saregama, echoed similar sentiments.

"When it does, there will be a slew of big and small films that will rush to be released at the marquee, affecting the business of all of them involved. Theatre owners are staring down at daily losses, each day their screens are closed. So yes, things are not looking good at the moment," he said.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

Film producer Ravi Bhagchandka, who produced the 2017 biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams, said: "When a film is postponed or a release stalled, it not only means huge monetary losses to the producers, it also means going back to the drawing board to cull out a new release strategy."

Kumar further explained that change in schedule also means marketing budgets getting affected.

"Marketing spends of a film are planned keeping a release date in mind, and are charted accordingly. With the release date pushed, all the spends that have happened go waste as active promotion of the film has to stop, and then it is re-initiated when a new release date is fixed. There is a loss not just in monetary terms but also a loss in the mind space and recall of the audience," said Kumar.

He added that people tend to forget about a film very quickly, if you don’t reach out to them consistently and strategically.

While production houses like many other companies are asking employees to work from home, their business is hit as shooting is on halt. Even big companies like Dharma Productions announced that they have suspended production work.

"My team and I am working from home and business has definitely taken a hit," said Bhagchandka.

Even Malhotra said that most projects have been stalled due to the outbreak.

"I am ensuring that all my team members are as safe as they can be. It is work for home for everyone at Alchemy (production company)," he said.

When asked who will be most affected due to the shutdown, the producers shared similar thoughts and said it will be the daily wage earners who will struggle for their livelihoods.

"While the losses are for everyone involved in the production schedule, the ones who will be affected the most are the technicians, spot boys and light boys. I am working with the Producers’ Guild to understand how a fund can be created to help them," said Pandit.

The silver lining is that those on monthly salaries will not be as affected as daily wage workers, said Pandit.

Kumar expects the second quarter of the year to make up for the losses.