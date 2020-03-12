Coronavirus pandemic: Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon recording shows without live audience

On a day when the world woke up to the news of actor Tom Hanks testing positive for Coronavirus, television show host Ellen DeGeneres — who holds an eponymous talk — has decided to shoot upcoming episodes without any audience.



I have some news. For now, I’ll be shooting my show with no studio audience. To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I'm so sorry. But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew. (It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the state of Florida.)

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 12, 2020

She, however, guaranteed that the Ellen DeGeneres Show would not be adversely affected because of the decision. Taking to Twitter on March 10, she also apologised to her fans who had plans to join her talk show.

A visibly worried Ellen had earlier refused to hug her guest singer Mandy Moore. She had even quipped that gloves might come back to style due to the preventive steps taken to curb spread of coronavirus. Notably, medicos have advised people to avoid hugging or shaking hands as much as possible, to prevent the spread of the deadly disease that has claimed more than 4,500 lives across the world.

Similarly, to ensure the safety of the guests and employees, NBC announced on March 11 that live audience would not be allowed on ‘Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show’ and ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ from March 16. Other shows that decided to adopt the same policy, were CBS’s ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’, HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’.