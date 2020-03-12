App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon recording shows without live audience

Medicos have advised people to avoid hugging or shaking hands as much as possible, to prevent the spread of the deadly disease that has claimed more than 4,500 lives across the world

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On a day when the world woke up to the news of actor Tom Hanks testing positive for Coronavirus, television show host Ellen DeGeneres — who holds an eponymous talk — has decided to shoot upcoming episodes without any audience.

She, however, guaranteed that the Ellen DeGeneres Show would not be adversely affected because of the decision. Taking to Twitter on March 10, she also apologised to her fans who had plans to join her talk show.

A visibly worried Ellen had earlier refused to hug her guest singer Mandy Moore. She had even quipped that gloves might come back to style due to the preventive steps taken to curb spread of coronavirus. Notably, medicos have advised people to avoid hugging or shaking hands as much as possible, to prevent the spread of the deadly disease that has claimed more than 4,500 lives across the world.

Similarly, to ensure the safety of the guests and employees, NBC announced on March 11 that live audience would not be allowed on ‘Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show’ and ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ from March 16. Other shows that decided to adopt the same policy, were CBS’s ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’, HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Ellen DeGeneres #John Oliver #US Talk Show Host

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.