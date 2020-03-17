App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Coldplay’s Chris Martin live-streams performance on Instagram

The performance was a part of the 'Together At Home' initiative and John Legend was the latest to take it up and regale fans amid lockdowns due to the Novel Coronavirus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Social distancing and self-quarantine have become the new normal across the world to contain the spread of the highly contagious and deadly novel coronavirus. To ease the stress and paranoia in such times of unprecedented global crisis, musicians have started taking to social media to give free performances for their fans via live streams.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was the first one to announce on March 16 that he would be singing for anyone who would tune in to Instagram live stream. Using the hashtag #TogetherAtHome, Martin tweeted: “Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram.”

He performed famous Coldplay tracks including ‘Yellow’ and covered David Bowie’s songs. Martin even actively responded to fan questions on Instagram. Commenting on the Coronavirus pandemic that has killed 7,000 people across the globe, he said: “Maybe 9/11 was the last time I felt like we were all together”.

The broadcast of his performance was the first act under the ‘Together at Home’ initiative, under which artists will be performing on social media platforms due to Coronavirus outbreak. It is a collaboration between the Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO), reported the Rolling Stone.

John Legend was the next artist to take up the challenge and has urged his fans to suggest which other musicians can be requested to live stream their performance on social media during the lockdown. He even took to Twitter to laud Martin’s idea and wrote: “My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1 pm Pacific time. See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome”.


First Published on Mar 17, 2020 02:24 pm

tags #Chris Martin #Coldplay #Coronavirus pandemic #Global Citizen

