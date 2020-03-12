App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Cannes festival may get cancelled as death toll crosses 4,500

While the Cannes Film Festival is supposed to start from May 12, 2020, France continues to be counted among European countries that have been worst affected by the pandemic

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
View of the Suquet, old city area of Cannes, before the start of the 71st Cannes Film Festival. (Reuters)
Ending speculations about the fate of the Cannes Film Festival 2020, Festival President Pierre Lescure has admitted that it might get cancelled this year. While no official announcement of cancellation has come in from authorities, it would be safe to go by Lescure's remark, given the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Speculations about the cancellation of one of the most-awaited film festivals have abounded the industry since the time the coronavirus began spreading to other parts of the world. In an interview to a French publication, the Cannes festival head confirmed that uncertainty about the festival looms large this year, reported India Today.

While the Cannes Film Festival is supposed to start from May 12, 2020, France continues to be counted among European countries that have been worst affected by the pandemic. There are reportedly 1,784 confirmed cases of Coronavirus infections in the country and more than 30 people have already died of the disease.

Lescure said: “We remain reasonably optimistic in the hope that the peak of the epidemic will be reached at the end of March and that we will breathe a little better in April. But we are not oblivious. If [the situation does not improve], we’ll cancel.”

He informed that the festival does not have insurance cover for any loss of revenue due to cancellation to battle pandemics. Although their insurer Circle Group has offered to cover damage caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the amount is a meager Rs 17.07 crore, whereas the Cannes budget adds up to Rs 267 crore.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #Cannes film festival #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.