Coronavirus pandemic: Bollywood to fight it out with Sooryavanshi, '83, Radhe, Laxmmi Bomb, Mumbai Saga, Coolie No. 1

While first quarter of 2020 has been underwhelming with only Rs 750 crore accumulated at the box office, one just hopes that the second quarter turns out to be better.

Of course, a major disclaimer here is around the resumption of film releases as there is no certainty yet on when would the partial lockdown be revoked. With the coronavirus outbreak in India, more and more establishments are either shutting down or employees are opting to work from home. Amid this, it is the film industry which is taking a significant hit.

After the situation turns back to normal, which could well be post-April 15, there will be major challenges ahead. The biggest of them all would be the scheduling of releases and here is why.

Any film requires a promotional period of around one month before it arrives in theatres. As of now, no one can preempt an exact date when life would be back to normal, least of all being able to nail it down one month in advance.

This means, even after it is announced that theaters would be opened in a while, the bravest of the biggies would require at least two weeks of promotion and marketing effort. As a result, effectively, only two months would remain (in the best case scenario) for the release of Bollywood biggies in the second quarter.

While Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium could benefit the most from this by arriving sans any promotion since they had already released, and hence would have a two-week open period, one film that could really have an enhanced campaign in quick time is Sooryavanshi.

The Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar film had already released its promo and all that it needs to do is build on that in the quickest possible way. There is a theory going around B-town that it could even arrive on Eid and hence clash with Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.

Even that would be actually beneficial for Sooryavanshi since this would result in added publicity at minimal cost. What this would mean, though, is that Laxmmi Bomb would move into the third quarter of the year as one can't expect two Akshay Kumar films in two months.

Meanwhile, one biggie that is the safest when it comes to keeping its original release date is Radhe. The film was set for release on May 22, and by that time, hopefully, the situation would be normal across the country.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's '83 has already been postponed indefinitely. There is a good chance that it would arrive in early May as that would help it get a clean run before the Eid biggies strike.

One waits to see how Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani's Coolie No. 1 works around its release plan. The film was set to be released on May 1, and unless some other film decides to occupy its slot and an agreement is worked out, the comedy remake will be able to hold its spot.

As for John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, it is placed for arrival on June 19, and hence may just be left unaffected with all the mayhem, which is expected to settle down in due course of time.

Of course, as stated earlier, a lot still depends on when does the coronavirus menace recedes and the government decides to revoke the partial lockdown. Expect Bollywood to be back in action soon after. The Hindi film industry has faced quite a few storms before too; it can fight it out again.