Coronavirus pandemic | Anxiety grips entertainment industry as work stalls

The coronavirus outbreak has taken many lives worldwide and managed to send showckwaves through financial markets, thereby disrupting operations of companies and forcing governments to embark on emergency measures.

Film City, the film studio complex in the western suburbs of Mumbai, is also facing the brunt of the outbreak with shooting for all entertainment formats, including films, television serials and web series, stalled till March 31.

While the directive has been issued as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of he deadly coronavirus, there is nervousness amid workers, who are likely to get less wages.

Be it films or television, not all workers are hired on a monthly basis. There are many who get daily wages, like technicians and make-up artists.

Shabana, a makeup artist who has worked in many television serials and also lives close to Film City, said that whenever shooting schedule halts those with daily wages get impacted the most.

"Our salaries are not fixed and no shooting for more than 10 days will mean no pay. we get what the senior makeup artists gives us. She signs a contract and there are packages depending on the budget of a show. It is either two plus one or one plus one which means senior makeup artist will have either two or one person helping her. The contracts could be anywhere around Rs 90,000 out of which we get our share," she said.

However, the silver lining for her is portfolio shoots or smaller projects, where there are fewer people around. She is currently working on a Marathi show.

While there are opportunities for make-up artists, things are not the same for actors.

Rahul Arora (name changed) who has done many shows, said that junior artists who earn in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 2,500 per day will face the heat.

He added that even producers who get paid when they submit a show will see the effect of halt on shooting.

"Producers get paid if they deliver one episode every day. Now, with shooting halted for more than 10 days, there will be no shows and producers will face losses," he said.

But, what if shooting does not resume after March 31?

Then it won't be just actors, producers or makeup artists who will bear the brunt. All the stakeholders of the entertainment industry will suffer.

Channels sell ad slots for every show and it is this money that gets passed on to all those who are working on the project. With no new episodes, sponsors may not spend aggressively as there is no exclusive content to showcase.

Every aspect of film and television business gets adversely affected in case of change in release dates and shooting schedules.

Stars who may opt for upfront fees may not be affected due to any change but those who opt for profit-sharing, have a lot at stake as everything then depends on how much a movie earns.

Change in one release date of a big venture also has a domino effect on other big releases.

For instance, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which has been postponed, may now clash with either Salman Khan's Radhe which is scheduled to release on May 22 (Eid release) or Ranveer Singh’s 83 Biopic, which is likely to hit theatres on April 10.