Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 10:47 AM IST

Coronavirus in Bollywood: Actress Rekha's Mumbai bungalow sealed after guards test COVID-19 positive

BMC has also sanitised the area and cordoned it off after one of two guards tested positive for COVID-19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed Bollywood actress Rekha's  bungalow after her staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Aamir Khan had their residences sealed for the same reason. In June, seven members of Aamir Khan's staff, including two bodyguards and a cook, tested positive.

Sea Springs, located in Bandstand area of Bandra in Mumbai, was sealed by BMC after one of the two regular duty guards tested positive, Times of India reported. No official statement on the sealing has been issued by Rekha yet.

Close
BMC has also sanitised the entire area and cordoned it off.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 10:47 am

tags #BMC #coronavirus #COVID19 #Rekha

