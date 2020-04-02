Coronavirus impact: TV continues to see spike in viewership, news channels see maximum growth

Viewership on TV continues its growth for another week and news channels have been the biggest contributor to the increase in consumption.

According to latest BARC-Nielsen data, 62 crore people watched TV on an average in week 12 or week 2 of COVID-19 disruption period (week starting March 21).

Most of the TV viewers consumed content on news channels. Out of the 62-crore people, 47.3 crore watched news channels out of which 19 crore watched Network18 channels.

In comparison to week 11, news channels of Network18 saw around 90 percent jump in viewership in week 12.

During the entire week 12, 42 crore people watched Network18 channels.

The weekly cumulative reach of Network18 news channels has also increased from week 11 which was at 28.4 crore to 42.15 crore in week 12.

On March 22, which marked the Janata Curfew day, Network18 news channels garnered highest reach. The day, which also appreciated the frontline fighters against COVID-19, saw 22.12 crore viewers log on to Network18 channels. Network18 news network also achieved highest daily reach in this week.

During the nationwide lockdown announcement by the PM on March 24, news channels of Network18 garnered 19.46 crore viewers.

Total TV consumption across India increased by 37 percent, up from eight percent recorded in week 11.

Viewership grew significantly by 40 percent, 45 percent and 41 percent post lockdown announcement on March 25, 26 and 27 respectively.

News and movies clocked an all-time high growth across all languages.

Viewership on news channels grew by 298 percent in week 12, followed by business news which grew by 180 percent.

Viewership growth for TV is still the highest in Hindi speaking markets. In week 12, it grew by 41 percent. In week 11, the HSM markets grew by 10 percent.

As for southern markets, TV consumption grew by 31 percent in week 12 as compared to five percent growth in week 11.

The week 12 recorded the highest ever viewing at 1.20 trillion minutes and viewers watched TV for four hours forty minutes daily.