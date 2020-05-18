App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: This is how going to cinema will change

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has come out with a safety and precautions plan for cinemas all across India.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
The social distancing when it comes to seating in cinemas will lead to lesser footfalls, which will impact business. However, social distancing for cinemas is need of the hour. Image: MAI and FICCI
1/8

The social distancing when it comes to seating in cinemas will lead to lesser footfalls, which will impact business. However, social distancing for cinemas is need of the hour. Image: MAI and FICCI

While online ticketing and in-app purchase for F&B is available in many theatres, these features will become a must for all theatres whenever theatres resume business in India. Image: MAI & FICCI
2/8

While online ticketing and in-app purchase for F&B is available in many theatres, these features will become a must for all theatres whenever theatres resume business in India. Image: MAI & FICCI

Health and wellness of employees working in theatres will also be an important factor that theatres will have to consider. Many exhibitors before shutting down had started taking these precautions for their staff. Image: MAI & FICCI
3/8

Health and wellness of employees working in theatres will also be an important factor that theatres will have to consider. Many exhibitors before shutting down had started taking these precautions for their staff. Image: MAI & FICCI

From deep cleaning of auditorium seats to more intervals between shows for intense cleaning of auditoriums will be the new normal for theatres. Image: MAI & FICCI
4/8

From deep cleaning of auditorium seats to more intervals between shows for intense cleaning of auditoriums will be the new normal for theatres. Image: MAI & FICCI

Every aspect of cinema will undergo change. For 3D films, the 3D glasses will be one-time use and for premium ones they will be disinfected. Image: MAI & FICCI
5/8

Every aspect of cinema will undergo change. For 3D films, the 3D glasses will be one-time use and for premium ones they will be disinfected. Image: MAI & FICCI

Online ticket booking will be encouraged more. Image: MAI & FICCI
6/8

Online ticket booking will be encouraged more. Image: MAI & FICCI

Along with temperature checks, personal protection equipment (PPEs) will be available for purchase in theatres. Image: MAI & FICCI
7/8

Along with temperature checks, personal protection equipment (PPEs) will be available for purchase in theatres. Image: MAI & FICCI

All the precautionary measures will be a must for the revival of the exhibition business in India. Image: MAI & FICCI
8/8

All the precautionary measures will be a must for the revival of the exhibition business in India. Image: MAI & FICCI

First Published on May 18, 2020 09:12 pm

tags #Entertainment #Slideshow

