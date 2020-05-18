Coronavirus impact: This is how going to cinema will change

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has come out with a safety and precautions plan for cinemas all across India. Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam 1/8 The social distancing when it comes to seating in cinemas will lead to lesser footfalls, which will impact business. However, social distancing for cinemas is need of the hour. Image: MAI and FICCI 2/8 While online ticketing and in-app purchase for F&B is available in many theatres, these features will become a must for all theatres whenever theatres resume business in India. Image: MAI & FICCI 3/8 Health and wellness of employees working in theatres will also be an important factor that theatres will have to consider. Many exhibitors before shutting down had started taking these precautions for their staff. Image: MAI & FICCI 4/8 From deep cleaning of auditorium seats to more intervals between shows for intense cleaning of auditoriums will be the new normal for theatres. Image: MAI & FICCI 5/8 Every aspect of cinema will undergo change. For 3D films, the 3D glasses will be one-time use and for premium ones they will be disinfected. Image: MAI & FICCI 6/8 Online ticket booking will be encouraged more. Image: MAI & FICCI 7/8 Along with temperature checks, personal protection equipment (PPEs) will be available for purchase in theatres. Image: MAI & FICCI 8/8 All the precautionary measures will be a must for the revival of the exhibition business in India. Image: MAI & FICCI First Published on May 18, 2020 09:12 pm