Coronavirus impact: PVR to release nine new Hollywood titles as soon as theatres reopen

Multiplex operator PVR is ready with fresh content and will release nine films as soon as theatres reopen in India.

The nine films are all new Hollywood titles, including My Spy, The Last Full Measure, Ordinary Love, Countdown, The Farewell, The Wild Goose Chase, The Personal History of David Copperfield, The True History of Kelly Gang & Mr. Jones.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures Limited, said, “We expect strong footfall and the markets that will see good occupancy will be urban centres. We believe there is a pent-up demand for going out and watching movies in the cinemas and these are films that will have good appeal in the urban market. A lot of these titles like My Spy are commercial, so they will appeal to wide audience.”

In terms of show schedules, Gianchandani said there is no confirmation of norms by the government authorities. The Multiplex Association of India has sent recommendations but there is no final confirmation yet but Gianchandani said they are working on the expectations that their recommendations will be expected.

He also expects that there will be demand once there is new content available in theatres.

"We will focus more on fresh content but we will have some library content," he said.

He added that PVR is also betting on big films like Mulan, Tenet which have confirmed release dates.

On the content line-up of new films, Sanjeev Kumar, Joint Managing Director, PVR Group, said, “We strongly endorse the theatrical business and believe that you can’t replace the big screen experience. Hence, we are releasing our own films once the cinemas open, so that brand new films, along with all the safety protocols we have put in place, attract audience to theatres.”

Distributor PVR Pictures is a wholly owned subsidiary of PVR Limited which has a library of over 500 foreign language films, more than 200 Hindi and regional films.