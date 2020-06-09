Coronavirus impact | No longer like a ‘lipstick’: Multiplexes, which had bucked economic slowdown, hit hard by COVID-19

When the cinema business was doing well despite the economic slowdown, actor Shah Rukh Khan had compared the movie business with lipstick, saying both are immune to economic turmoil.

Sharing similar sentiments was PVR's CEO, Kamal Gianchandani, who had said the slowdown was helping the cinema business as people wanted to escape the negativity around them.

The cinema business was doing well at a time when slowing economy had impacted other media businesses in a big way due to decrease in advertising revenues.

While slowing economy was not a worry for big multiplex chains like PVR and INOX, COVID-19 has hit them hard.

After strong performance in previous quarters in FY20, the fourth quarter has spelt bad news for both PVR and INOX due to the COVID-19 impact.

Both the multiplex operators have reported losses in the fourth quarter ending March 31, which ended as a lost opportunity.

INOX reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 82.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 and PVR has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.61 crore during the same period.

Since the second week of March, theatres had shut shop. Films that had released in the first week of March could not score big at the box office due to lower footfalls and eventually cinemas shutting down.

Take the example of Baaghi 3, which was touted to be a Rs 150 crore film but saw a premature close, and ended its lifetime business in the vicinity of Rs 95 crore.

After Baaghi 3, it was a brave call by the makers of Angrezi Medium to release the film in theatres. The film hardly made a mark at the box office.

If not for coronavirus, the content lineup for March was strong with films like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which could have added significant revenues to the fourth quarter, making it another successful quarter for both PVR and INOX. After all, the previous quarters in FY20 had spelled good news for the multiplex operators.

In fact, in an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Nitin Sood, CFO, PVR had said that Q2FY20 had turned out to the best quarter for PVR during the financial year FY19-20 with revenues at Rs 979 crore.

PVR did about 2.93 crore admissions during the September quarter.

The surprising aspect was that PVR saw growth in cinema advertising at a time when slowing economy led to cut in marketing costs which had impacted TV as well radio due to drop in ad revenues.

Similarly, INOX saw strong business in the second quarter and recorded highest footfalls by welcoming around 1.9 crore guests.

As for the third quarter, weak performance of regional films impacted PVR’s revenue yet the food and beverage (F&B) segment and advertising revenue continued to grow.

F&B revenues were up by 13 percent YoY (year-on-year) from Rs 217 crore to Rs 244 crore supported by robust growth in average F&B spend per person of 12 percent.

Advertising revenues grew from Rs 112 crore to Rs 122 crore, up by 8 percent YoY.

The third quarter of FY20 for INOX was stronger than PVR as the company saw 19 percent growth in revenue YoY and 11 percent growth in footfalls.

For PVR, the revenue growth was 8 percent and footfall remained flat on account of poor performance of Tamil and Telugu content. The contribution of regional content fell from 34 percent to 23 percent year-on-year (YoY), Sood had pointed out.

For both the quarters- Q2 and Q3 especially the second quarter, brokerage firms and experts said that performance of the multiplex operators was remarkable despite the economic slowdown.

This is why a lot was expected in the fourth quarter especially with strong content line-up.

But coronavirus turned out to be a dampener for the exhibition business.

Announcing the Q4FY20 results, INOX Group Director Siddharth Jain said that “the advent of COVID-19 has left a serious mark on the fourth quarter performance and will remain a cause of concern in the subsequent months as well."

And this is true as the first two months of Q1FY21 has seen no business and it looks like June too will not add any revenues as cinemas are likely to open not before July.

While cinemas are in the third phase of unlock, dates of reopening haven’t been decided yet.

The plight of being standalone

Reacting to the results of two major multiplexes, film and trade business analyst Girish Johar tweeted, “Major losses already being reported by the country's two leading national multiplex chains. This adds further to the woes already being faced by the industry. Just imagine what would be the plight of standalone multiplexes and single screen cinemas.”

Johar raises an important point as the plight of single screen theatres is worse than multiplexes.

Owners of smaller multiplexes and single screens are paying salaries from their pockets. Worse is that not many are ready to open cinemas even when they will be allowed to do so.

This is because for months theatre owners have not entered cinema halls and maintenance of theatre screens to seating, will be an added cost.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Overall, the situation is gloomy for exhibition business also because even when they open audience will take time to go to theatres and this will impact footfalls. Plus, cinemas will not be able to operate at full capacity due to physical distancing and this will be another blow to the exhibition business.