Coronavirus impact: Live events industry turning to virtual properties to rekindle link with audience

If you are still counting your options of in-house entertainment, which already includes repeat content on TV, shows/films on OTTs or playing online video games, just add one more to the list — live entertainment online.

Recently, BookMyShow, which has hosted many live events over the years, brought one such event. And we know why. Large gatherings are a big no due to the rapid spread of coronavirus and this has hit the live events industry hard. But it looks like the industry players are in no mood to back down and are finding newer ways to help artistes reach their audiences.

Albert Almeida, COO, Live Entertainment, BookMyShow, said while the platform had to postpone some of its marquee events due to corona like India’s premier beauty festival Nykaaland, comedy sensation Trevor Noah's India Tour and pop singer Khalid's Free Spirit Tour, it is now looking at virtual live properties.

So, the platform brought ‘Live From HQ’ that featured artistes like Vir Das, Prateek Kuhad, Indian Ocean, Karsh Kale and Varun Grover’s act Aisi Taisi Democracy who reached out to the audience on Instagram and Facebook between March 25 and April 1.

And it didn’t stop there. On March 29, they brought an all-evening live music show called 'Live In Your Living Room' featuring artistes from the world of music including Ankur Tewari, Armaan Malik, Naezy, Monica Dogra, among others.

Adding to the list of digital festival is HappyAtHome festival, which was brought by OML and Bacardi NH7 Weekender.

From March 27 to 29, artistes from both comedy and music space like Abish Mathew, Marty Friedman, FKJ, Ritviz, Sickflip came together to entertain audience on Instagram.

“Over three days, our total reach was over six million,” Supreet Kaur, Festival Director Bacardi NH7 Weekender told Moneycontrol.

In term of which platforms are the most effective for such events, Kaur said, “Deciding which platform to host a live session depends on two things — what is the output you seek to have i.e., duration, number of people in one single frame, what activity are you conducting.”

“On Instagram, you can have a maximum of two people engaged on one screen where two accounts are live. However, on YouTube, with the aid of google hangout and the ability to use your laptop to go live, you will be able to have multiple people on a session. Going live from your laptop on Instagram is a feature that currently does not exist. Most importantly, host your live session where your fans/community is most active,” she added.

But are brands banking on this new trend?

According to Kaur, brands just like artistes want to maintain the connection with the audience hence are only looking for lighthearted content currently.

So, it looks like more digital festivals could attract more sponsors going forward.

In fact, Roshan Abbas, Founder of Kommune thinks that as more digital festivals come up there could be a mix of brands plus hybrid format.

“In smaller markets it could be more brand led and in premium markets it will be hybrid (sponsorship + ticketing),” he said.

He thinks that if there are more such events, content could be put behind paywall which could help generate ticketing revenue, a revenue stream which is running dry as live events are on halt.

“This might also get more people in the habit to pay online,” he said.

Abbas has also started an initiative called StayIN aLIVE to support artistes who are struggling currently as no events mean no income.

The StayIN aLIVE platform will also bring artistes from different fields – music, dance, comedy who will create and share content on different platforms from TikTok, Facebook to Instagram.

In addition, both BookMyShow and Paytm Insider that are part of this initiative will raise funds via a 'pay as you wish model' for events that StayIN aLIVE will bring on its platform.

“The idea is to use the funds effectively for artistes, freelancers, gig economy workers who have suffered from major setbacks during these times,” said Abbas.

There are around 100,000 people involved at the junior level in around 40 cities who on an average earn 10,000 per month, estimated Abbas who further said that these people are a big part of the events industry and currently their livelihoods are on the line.

Even Kaur concurs who said that with digital festivals they are trying to generate a revenue stream for artists at a time when their main source of income from playing live shows is stalled.

She also added that at present “a few brands that are keen to develop digital concepts and shows is the only current source of revenue.”