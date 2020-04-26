App
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: It won’t be long until you see 'corona' in movie titles

Filmmakers have started registering film titles based on, or linked to the word ‘corona’.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Representative image
Representative image

Right from production to promotions, whenever Bollywood gets back in action, there will be slew of films with ‘corona’ in their titles.

Many filmmakers have already registered film titles based on ‘corona’.

In fact, Eros International has booked the title ‘Corona Pyaar Hai’ and the film is in the scripting stage.

related news

If the title of the film reminds you of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaho na Pyaar Hai then you are on the right track as the new venture will give a funny twist to the super hit film from the year 2000.

There is another film title that has been reportedly registered as Deadly Corona.

It is not new for Bollywood to rush for film titles that are either based on trending topics or words.

Last year, when provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution were abrogated, filmmakers came up with film titles such as Article 370, Dhara 370, and Kashmir Hamara Hai, among others.

Vivek Oberoi, who played the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the big screen, turned producer once again for his next venture titled Balakot. The film, which will be shot in the backdrop of Kashmir, Delhi and Agra, is scheduled to release this year.

There is also The Kashmir Files that will hit the big screen this year. The film will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri, whose last venture was The Tashkent Files, the film that stayed in theatres for around 100 days — a rare feat for even the big movies nowadays.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Producer Anand Pandit had said: "I believe a film’s title is the first identity of the film. Personally, whenever I helm any project, I am very careful to understand what the title of the project is. It is the first identity of a project, almost like the name of an individual and the kind of impact that it has.”

However, do films on trending topics result in better footfalls? It may stand true for a few.

During elections, films like The Tashkent Files or Uri: The Surgical Strike stood tall at the box office.

While Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was made with a budget of Rs 44 crore, minted over Rs 200 crore. The Tashkent Files earned around Rs 20 crore.



First Published on Apr 26, 2020 12:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #Entertainment

