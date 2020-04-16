Coronavirus impact | Hit by COVID-19 crisis, multiplex industry puts expansion plans on hold

The Indian multiplex industry had elaborate plans to expand this year, but that seems to be off the table now, thanks to the closure of all cinema halls, and film production and releases due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, equipment consignments stuck in transit and concerned bodies are looking at ways to restructure their finances at the soonest. Exhibition companies have already requested malls to waive the rentals and a Live Mint report states that as per industry experts some multiplex chains have postponed their expansion plans by at least two to three quarters.

Commenting on the scenario, PV Sunil, Managing Director, Carnival Cinemas, said: “The coronavirus has not just knocked down the entertainment industry in India but affected the entire world economy. Our expansion targets have moved ahead to at least two to three quarters because of the total lockdown in India and abroad. All our new orders, including projectors and other hardware, are stuck in transit.”

Notably, Carnival Cinemas, which has 450 screens across the nation, is one of India’s biggest multiplex chains as of 2020, coming next only to PVR and IINOX. Media reports state that the operators were looking to introduce 7,000 more screens in the country over the next 10 years. Every year, these chains would increase their screen count by at least 40 to 50 on an average annually. But this was the figure before the lockdown, which will be upturned in all likelihood.

Atul Mohan, the editor of ‘Complete Cinema’ has also claimed that it will be impossible to open any new property at the moment, due to the limited cash flow. He added, two new industry players had plans to make a foray in the exhibition business by the month of May, but that might get postponed to late October or November now.