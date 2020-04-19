App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: Film exhibitors will have more to worry about after lockdown ends

Many films had their releases postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and it does not look like we will be seeing them in theatres anytime soon.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

While there will be some relief for a few businesses that will be able to resume from April 20, others will have to wait for the lockdown to end on May 3.

However, certain businesses such as cinema halls may not be in the best position even after reopening.

If you are wondering why, then think how many people would go to cinemas after the lockdown ends. Very few to none — that is what the footfall will look like in theatres when they reopen. This could prove more detrimental to exhibitors.

How? Shutting shop means exhibitors can save cost on electricity bills, rental bills, etc. Many theatre owners have requested the government to waive off rent cost. However, if theatres are running, then exhibitors will have no choice but to bear these expenses. With minimal income, such costs will result in negative impact on their business.

Film releases may remain on hold even after lockdown

Plus, who would want to release their films when audiences would be possibly avoiding cinema halls.

Many big films had their releases postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and it does not look like we will be seeing them in theatres anytime soon.

Film releases are preceded by promotions and marketing which requires minimum of two weeks. All this can happen after the lockdown is over. So, for at least two weeks, there could be reruns of films like Baaghi 3, Angrezi Medium. The latter is already streaming on a digital platform. So, not many would flock to theatres to watch the Irrfan Khan-starrer film.

Hence, on the content front, things do not look too good for theatres.

Currently, the only hope in terms of strong content is Salman Khan’s Radhe which was scheduled to release on May 22 on Eid. While the film may survive lockdown woes, it is difficult to tell whether the big offering will see strong footfall.

Other films that are kept on hold and were postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis include Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83.

For now, the film industry is betting on the last three months of the year to not only see big releases, but also movie-goers coming to cinema halls in large numbers.

First Published on Apr 19, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Entertainment

