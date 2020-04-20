Coronavirus impact: Broadcasters write to government for economic relief, rehabilitation package

The apex body of TV broadcasters – Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) – is seeking an economic relief and rehabilitation package to deal with the economic crises in the broadcast sector as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

In a letter to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, IBF has made as many as 18 such requests. These requests include phased resumption of production activities, increase in time period from one year to two years for operationalization of new channels which have been granted permission, among others.

“The outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have posed several challenges for the television broadcast sector. With complete cessation of production of television shows, cancellations of live sporting events and scheduled advertisements, advertisement bookings nosediving by 50 percent; delays in payments by advertising agencies/advertisers and distribution platform operators, the broadcast sector is facing the brunt of the slowdown,” IBF President N P Singh told Moneycontrol.

The broadcasting business has been hit both on the demand as well as on the supply side, leading not only to cash flow problems but also an existential crisis for many.

In addition, IBF members are facing cash flow difficulties also because payments (running in crores) from many state government advertisers have not been received. As a result, IBF has sought the intervention of I&B Ministry in expediting these payments.

Along with cash flow issues, resuming work for the broadcast sector is getting challenging. While the government has notified that DTH and cable services, as well as print and electronic media, which includes broadcasting, comes under essential services during the lockdown period, employees are unable to go to work because of commute restrictions.

“IBF has submitted a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on prevention/safety measures for organized, safe and sustainable re-start of content production, media operations, transmission and general office operations in the TV broadcast sector to the PMO, Niti Aayog and MIB,” said Singh.

Singh is of the opinion that the SOP will help the sector move quickly towards normalcy.