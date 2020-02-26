App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bollywood reels under coronavirus after-effect

China is an important market for the Indian film industry.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

Like every industry and sector, Bollywood has also been adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

China is an important market for the Indian film industry as many as 70,000 theatres have shut down in China due to the epidemic.

"The coronavirus outbreak has affected the Indian box office vis-à-vis the Chinese market and also other markets like Hong Kong and Taiwan. The release of Indian movies have now been put on the backburner. Local Chinese releases have also been put on hold. It is a big dampener for the film business," film and trade business analyst Girish Johar told Moneycontrol.

Close

Another expert Atul Mohan said all plans for Indian film releases are on hold till Easter.

related news

After the massive success of Dangal, China has emerged as a lucrative overseas territory for Bollywood.

China became the largest international market for Indian film content in 2018, accounting for highest collection in the overseas region at Rs 1,950 crore, according to a report by EY. From two releases in 2016 to 10 in 2018, Indian films registered massive growth in the release cycle.

In 2018, Akshay Kumar's Padman finished its theatrical run in China with collections of Rs 71.67 crore in 31 days. Kumar’s another offering in the Chinese market, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, amassed Rs 97.2 crore.

As for last year, Andhadhun, that hit Chinese theaters in April, minted around Rs 330 crore. Other ventures that did strong business in China last year was Mom (Rs 113 crore).

The Rani Mukherjee-starrer Hichki also scored a century at the Chinese box office.

The first Bollywood movie to achieve the Rs 100 crore feat in China was Aamir Khan-starrer PK. Other Bollywood flicks which did well were Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hindi Medium.

Foreign markets contribute as much as 30 percent to 40 percent to overall India box office business, pointed out Johar. And the Chinese territory is witnessing substantial growth.

In 2018, Bollywood raked in Rs 3,000 crore from foreign territories, a 20 percent growth from 2017.

But box office is not the only aspect that is getting affected by the coronavirus. It is also hampering the production schedules.

According to reports, as many as five films have seen a change of location from China to countries in Europe and Central Asia. Three Bollywood offerings, one Tamil and a Telugu movie which were scheduled to be shot in China and Hong Kong will see a change of venue due to the outbreak.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 04:32 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.