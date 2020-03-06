Coronavirus impact: Bollywood takes a hit, Baaghi 3 advances down by 35%

The film business in India has started seeing the impact of coronavirus.

The latest release, Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, is seeing a negative impact on its advance bookings.

According to Karan Taurani, Vice President, Elara Capital, distributors/traders indicate that advances for the movie (Baaghi 3) have got negatively impacted by 35 percent due to coronavirus fears across India.

This is why the lifetime expectation for the movie has been revised downwards from Rs 200 crore to Rs 160 crore.

"However, if the situation were to worsen in terms of footfall, the collection can fall further for Baaghi 3," he said.

The earlier franchises – Baaghi (2016) and Baaghi 2 (2018) had earned Rs 76 crore and Rs 161 crore, respectively.

He added that Taapsee-starrer Thappad, which has got reasonable response in terms of content, has also reported a decline in collection on weekdays, which too are signs of footfall getting impacted due to the virus.

"The weekend performance of Baaghi 3 will be a key deciding factor for other large releases getting postponed. Global releases like James Bond film – No Time to Die has been postponed from April already. There is a higher likelihood that Hindi films too will follow suit," said Taurani.

He further said if multiple large releases get postponed, it will impact their collection even at a later period as this will result into multiple large movies clashing at the box office due to a relatively packed pipeline until December this year.

"Clash of large movies in our view impacts box office opening weekend negatively by almost 15 percent to 20 percent as compared to a solo release due to a fight over screens," he added.

Taurani is also of the view that regional industry will follow suit if Hindi movies are postponed and this may effectively create a shutdown-like situation for cinemas as smaller movies, if continue to release will not be able to make up for the losses.

"Q4FY20 is turning out to be one of the worst quarter since last two years as Hindi box office is slated to grow mere 1 percent YoY to Rs 1,195 crore due to a below par performance by recent releases like Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Bhoot," he said.

A flattish box office revenue growth is expected for Q4FY20.

"The number in Q4FY20 will further face a downward revision if other releases like Angrezi Medium and Sooryavanshi were to get postponed," he added.