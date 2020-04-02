Coronavirus impact: Ad volumes on TV see spike; news, kids channels witness highest growth

As people continue to stay confined to their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak, TV channels continue to witness rise in viewership figures. Along with high consumption, there has also been a rise in advertising volumes.

According to latest data by BARC-Nielsen, average daily FCT (Free Commercial Time) between March 14-24 grew by six lakh seconds, a growth of 15 percent.

Free commercial time is defined as the amount of secondage bought on a channel.

The growth was across all genres, except sports and youth channels.

Sports channels have been hit hard as they depend on live content and cancellation as well as delay of sporting events means dearth of fresh content.

News and kids channels saw 24 percent increase in FCT, movies recorded a 16 percent growth, music 13 percent spike and GEC saw 11 percent growth.

The genres have seen growth in FCT in comparison to week 2 to 4 which is the period between January 11 to 31 and week 11 to 12 which is between March 14 to 24.

Amid categories, food and beverage saw highest growth in FCT from 15 percent in week 2-4 to 17 percent in week 11-12.

In addition, Food and Beverage, services and banking sector saw increase in share of voice (SOV).

SOV is referred to as the share of total advertising exposure that a brand gets.

F&B saw 24 percent growth in week 11-12 in SOV, services saw 10 percent growth and banking four percent growth.

In week 11 or between March 14-20, FCT had seen a 13 percent jump.

Social advertising or ads by the government which during COVID-19 disruption period were mostly around coronavirus and how people can protect themselves from had seen a 147 percent increase in FCT during the same period.

Social advertising was followed by banking and financial services at 47 percent and Food & Beverages at 36 percent.

Sunil Lulla, BARC CEO, had said that people are watching ads and there is a strong scope of ad inventory to grow.

He had also said that among the genres that saw growth in consumption in week 11, the ad volumes across news channels saw an increase.