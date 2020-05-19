Coronavirus effect: Film industry worker's union writes to Maharashtra CM, seeks nod to resume post-production

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking permission to resume post-production work.

FWICE represents 32 different crafts of the workers and technicians of the media and entertainment and shelters more than five lakh members under its umbrella.

In its letter, FWICE said, “There are numerous projects of the Media and Entertainment industry which are halted due to the lockdown and can be completed soon as only the post-production activities such as editing, sound recording, music recording and others are pending."

"If permissions are given to carry out such post-production activities of these projects, which can be done in closed studios with minimum workforce, it would be great relief to the producers who have poured in huge funds and that they shall be all set to release their projects immediately after the lockdown is lifted,” the letter said.

The letter further said permission to continue with the post-production activities of projects nearing completion can give a little sigh of relief to the producers with an assurance of early release of projects ensuring some returns of the funds invested.

Amid Hindi films, the big projects that are left with their production work include Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 and Salman Khan’s Radhe, among others.

Post-production has been allowed in few states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Starting May 4, Kerala allowed post-production work and became the first state to do so. Following suit was Tamil Nadu that permitted post-production May 11 onwards.

In a letter to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Tamil film producers had said that due to the lockdown, the Tamil film industry’s Rs 500 crore is stuck and this includes films for which post-production is remaining.

The permission to start post-production in Kerala and Tamil Nadu has come as a relief to both Malayalam and Tamil film industry.

Among Tamil ventures, big-budget offerings like Vijay’s Master, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Lyca Productions’ film Raangi starring Trisha has resumed post-production work.

While post-production has been allowed, there are conditions.

In Kerala, the government has restricted the number of people on a set to five.

In Tamil Nadu, the government has allowed 15 people to work at one time.

Both the state governments have urged workers to adhere to social distancing norms.



