English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Complaint against 'Laal Singh Chadha', 'Shabash Mithu' for 'ridiculing' differently-abled people

    A complaint has been filed in the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities against Bollywood films "Laal Singh Chadha" and "Shabash Mithu" for allegedly ridiculing differently-abled people.

    PTI
    August 24, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
    'Laal Singh Chaddha' is slated for a Baisakhi 2022 release. (Image: Twitter.)

    'Laal Singh Chaddha' is slated for a Baisakhi 2022 release. (Image: Twitter.)

    A complaint has been filed in the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities against Bollywood films "Laal Singh Chadha" and "Shabash Mithu" for allegedly ridiculing differently-abled people.

    Complainant Dr Satendra Singh, co-founder of Doctors with Disabilities who also suffers from 70 per cent locomotor disability, has shared the copy of the notice issued by the court of commissioner on his complaint.

    However, no confirmation on the matter was received from the social justice and empowerment ministry.

    According to the notice, the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities has sought comments from the directors of "Laal Singh Chadha" and "Shabash Mithu", the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Union information and broadcasting ministry on the matter.

    The complaint alleges that the films violate provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 through demeaning remarks against specially-abled people.
    PTI
    Tags: #Entertainment #Laal Singh Chaddha
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 09:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.