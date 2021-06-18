MARKET NEWS

Commercial vehicles without RFID tags, sufficient recharge to be not allowed in Delhi from July 1

The SDMC is the nodal agency for the RFID system implementation at toll plazaa in Delhi. The civic body also has a mobile application for recharging tags online.

PTI
June 18, 2021 / 07:34 PM IST
Commercial vehicles without valid radio frequency identification tags or sufficient recharge amount will not be allowed to enter Delhi from July 1, authorities said on Friday.

According to a public notice dated June 14, issued by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the work on installing the radio frequency identification (RFID) system at entry points of the national capital, has been completed, and tags can be purchased or recharged at several points of sale system.

"Honourable Supreme Court of India vide orders 10.08.2020 and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) have directed for cashless collection of ECC and toll tax from specified commercial vehicles entering Delhi," reads the notice.

"It has also been directed that commercial vehicles without valid RFID tags and sufficient recharge be not permitted to enter Delhi w.e.f. 01.07.2021," it said.

So, owners, drivers and transporters of all specified commercial vehicles, entering Delhi from any of the 124 entry points, are required to be equipped with RFID tags, the notice said.

A senior SDMC official on Friday said, till date, 5,02,323 RFID tags have been issued.

One can download the application 'MCD-Toll', enter the mobile number and recharge their tag using debit or credit card or net banking, and same process can be followed for recharging tag at www.ecctagsdmc.com, officials said.

However, no tags will be issued without physical examination of vehicles, they said.

In August last year, the SDMC had said that till that time, RFID systems had been installed at 13 locations, and installation of remaining 111 RFID systems were to be completed by early 2021.

The civic body had also said that it had been decided to waive off penalty imposed on commuters for not having RFID tags or for inadequate balance, till October 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The work on completing the RFID system also slowed down due to the pandemic, officials said.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #RFID tags
first published: Jun 18, 2021 07:34 pm

