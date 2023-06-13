Coming soon: More discounts on movie tickets to aid footfall recovery

Most upcoming movies see a shuffle in release dates.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Two recent releases — Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (ZHZB) and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse — that have cleaned up good at the box office have one thing in common. It's not the stars, it's not the scale at which they were made. It’s the pricing.

Theatres are experimenting with pricing to maximise footfalls as this year it’s still down 20 percent compared to pre-Covid levels. Hindi is down about 40 percent. Producers, especially of low-budget films, are preferring to open movies at a lower price band.

"People (producers, distributors) are looking to keep movies in the lower (price) band because they want their films to be available to a larger number of people, and they also want to know what consumers are expecting. We are studying a lot of data to understand which films are doing well in which markets, what kind of resonance a star has in a particular market, and accordingly fixing prices," said Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO (North & South), PVR Inox.

He said that they are aggressively working with partners like BookMyShow, Paytm, ICICI bank and Kotak bank (PVR Inox has co-branded credit and debit cards with them) to come up with offers.

Such offers work as a promotion for the partner, who picks up the cost of the discount. "This way, while customers get tickets at lower prices, we are not paying distributors out of our pockets" he said.

Offers on tickets

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opened with a buy-one-get-one (free ticket) offer in the first four days. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse opened with a similar offer on weekdays in all its 10 language versions: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Punjabi.

Made with a budget of Rs 40 crore, ZHZB has earned Rs 38 crore so far. Spiderman had the highest opening weekend for an animated film in India.

In a joint effort, BookMyShow and Maddock Films came up with the buy-one-get-one offer for ZHZB to boost footfalls, said Ashish Saksena, COO, Cinemas, BookMyShow. He said the offer helped grow the movie's revenues by more than 20 percent.

In case of such joint promotions, the parties involved share costs for the sake of driving larger footfalls and hence, revenues.

"More than theatres, the production houses are taking an active interest in launching special offers to ensure that people come, as they realise that prices play a big role in the pull factor of a movie," said Rahul Puri, MD, Mukta A2 Cinemas.

Reasonable pricing

Along with offers, more movies are pricing their tickets lower, like ZHZB, which opened at Rs 150 per ticket. "We're looking to open films at a lower pricing band like around Rs 110-120. This is to make tickets more affordable for the general audience," said producer Anand Pandit.

Currently, movie tickets are in the Rs 350-400 range, which experts say is not affordable for a large section of the audience. "There has been an increase of at least 10-15 percent in movie ticket prices over pre-Covid levels," said Nitin Menon of NV Capital. He said that high ticket prices along with weak content has been a double whammy for the film industry.

Theatres have not been able to bring audiences back in large numbers post Covid.

"Going forward, things could get more challenging. Hence, we need good content as well as reasonable pricing. I think movies should be priced around Rs 100. The biggest section of the audience earns about Rs 25,000-30,000 per month. And those who can afford to spend Rs 4,000 or more on a film don't have time to go to the theatre," said director-producer Sanjiv Jaiswal.

Cinema was always meant to be a community experience which brings people from all walks of life but due to higher ticket prices in multiplexes a big section of the audience can no longer afford to enjoy a film with their entire family, said Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, founders of film production company GSEAMS.

Jaiswal added, "We need to focus on the mass audience because for them cinema matters more as they don't have many options for recreation outside home. If prices are on the higher side then people drop the thought of going to the theatre and wait for the film to come on streaming platforms."

Santosh Kher, Founder, Creative Viibe Productions, feels there are more experiments with pricing than before. "Whenever these experiments have been implemented we have seen movies working if the content is good," he added.

Kher gave the example of a Marathi film titled Vaalvi that released in theatres this January and turned out to be a sleeper hit (movies that have an unremarkable opening but see success subsequently).

"The movie did not do well for almost two weeks. In the third week the pricing was reduced to Rs 99 (from around Rs 200), and that's when the public went to watch the film, appreciated it, and the movie went on to run in the theatres for three more weeks. Pricing experiments are very important, especially for smaller films," he said.

Kher added that when audiences can subscribe to multiple streaming platforms with a lot of content options for around Rs 1,000 per month, then people should have a very big reason to go out and spend about that much on watching a film in the theatres.

Also, the star system has been eroded with top film celebrities coming on streaming platforms as well as social media, said Siddharth Anand Kumar

Vice President - Films & Events at Saregama India.

Business under pressure

The theatrical business of small and medium-budget films remains under pressure, which is why many producers are selling their films to streaming platforms. "Many producers (for smaller filns) have stopped thinking about the big screen altogether,’’ said Jaiswal.

The need of the hour is to make moviegoing a habit and get viewers back to the theatres for a larger number of films and not just for big-budget blockbusters, or the occasional low-budget hit, said Menon.

This April, the occupancy in theatres was around 16-19 percent, and analysts expect it to remain muted in June at around 20-25 percent.

But Dutta said that recovery looks strong this year. "The pricing dynamics will come into play in Q3 and Q4 , and that's when we will see better business," he added.