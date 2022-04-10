Comedian Sumukhi Suresh: ‘It will be interesting to see more women write about women’

Deepali Singh





Sumukhi Suresh is perhaps best known for creating and enacting the role of Pushpavalli Parsuraman – an introverted girl who moves from Bhopal to Bengaluru to pursue a man she falls for – in the series Pushpavalli. One of the most popular stand-up comedians in the country, Suresh has now launched Motormouth, a content shop that will create both long form and short form content including movies. What’s interesting to note is that they aim to focus on women-centric content and bring about a cultural change in the mainstream narrative. Edited excerpts…





Why did you feel the need to start a company that would write stories with female protagonists in mind? Did you feel that there are not enough stories being written about women or even if they are, they are not being represented correctly?

I think anyone trying to write a story is trying to put in an effort. I am a writer myself and I know everyone starts with a good intention but sometimes, some things disperse. I do think there are stories coming up about women and when there is a demand for it, there have to be enough people to supply it. I think enough people should write a range of stories about girls and not only as leads. My aim is for female characters to be written interestingly and I do believe there is a requirement for it. In the last two years, I have also noticed the number of inquiries I get to be in a writers’ room because they don’t have enough women writers - which is not true because when I end up hiring writers, invariably I have only women writing for me. The other angle I think is, do girls want a separate space to share their stories? I am still understanding that part of the business.

Do you think that the male and female gaze is different and that women are able to write women stories/characters better?

Mahesh Bhatt gave us some of the best female characters in his movies. That’s the experience and amount of time you put in that skill. So no, I don’t think only women can write women characters. Anyone can if they have a 360-degree vision of it but I do think it will be interesting to see more women write about women. Why do the audience watch content? Either they like the predictability of it or they like the shock of it, so why not shock them with something new? For instance, I made Pushpavalli which is a very simple story but the perspective is very different.

So, who are these women that you are going to write about?

It’s the fundamental question we ask in the writers’ room. What’s up with this girl? Instead of how she looks, we ask what she has studied, what is her profession and where does she come from. We try and keep a 360-degree vision but I’m also learning. Hopefully, with more writers coming in we will also become more efficient in our research.

Going ahead, would you also be looking at writing stories about the LGBTQIA+ community?

Hundred per cent. Honestly the only thing stopping me at the moment is that I have a small team. We have made a small effort in the show we are coming up with, with one of the characters being from the trans community. We are ensuring that we get our research right otherwise things can go in the wrong direction.

You are a stand-up comedian as well. Are we to assume that the content created by Motormouth will always have a touch of humour?

I’ll be lying if I say we won’t, because we are all such jokers (laughs). Some of my writers write jokes first and then come up with something else. The only thing I am consciously doing is to explore different genres.

Can you tell us more about the Young Adult comedy thriller that is going to be Motormouth’s first project?

It’s a college show and will have multiple seasons. It is one of those original shows which is funny and has a strong story. The lead is a Muslim girl from Dongri and being written keeping in mind a lot of my writer Sumaira Shaikh’s experiences. There is a crime thriller track woven in as well.

What are some of the future projects of Motormouth?

There are a few commissioned projects including a film we are writing for Tushar Hiranandani who is the director of Saand Ki Aankh. It’s an inspirational comedy. The second one is a movie I am writing for Rhea Kapoor but I can’t say anything more because she will stab me! (laughs)

Both the seasons of your show Pushpavalli were so well-received. What’s happening about the third season?

We haven’t been approached for season 3. It’s been two years now, so I don’t think it’s happening.