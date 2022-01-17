Comedian Kenny Sebastian marries girlfriend Tracy Alison in Goa. See pics

Comedian Kenny Sebastian got married to his girlfriend Tracy Alison, a dentist, in a private ceremony in Goa, which was attended by close friends and family.

Photos from their wedding have been shared online by his friends. Fellow comedian Aakash Gupta shared a photo of Sebastian in his wedding finery and called him "Mr Handsome Sebastian".

Photos of the groom, Kenny Sebastian, shared by fellow comedian Aakash Gupta on Instagram stories.

The couple got married following both Hindu and Christian rituals.

Kenny Sebastian and girlfriend Tracy Alison tied the knot in Goa. (Photo shared on Instagram by Aakash Gupta)

Sebastian and Alison's friends have also shared videos of them dancing at the wedding.

Kenny Sebastian and Tracy Alison get their first dance after the wedding. (Screengrab from video shared by Aakash Gupta on Instagram)

In 2020, Sebastian had made headlines after screenshots of him allegedly abusing people went viral. Once the screenshots landed on Twitter #KennySebastianGetPregnant started trending online, reported India Today.

The stand-up comedian, however, addressed the issue and maintained that the screenshots were fake. He also added that he will be approaching the Mumbai Police for further investigation.



So some fake screenshots of me are circulating where I appear to be abusing people. These are manipulated cause I reported an account who was attacking me cause of my religion.I will be approaching the @MumbaiPolice to get this investigated. Please don’t pay heed to any of these.

— Kenny Sebastian (@knowkenny) July 8, 2020

Sebastian tweeted, "So some fake screenshots of me are circulating where I appear to be abusing people. These are manipulated cause I reported an account who was attacking me cause of my religion. I will be approaching the @MumbaiPolice to get this investigated. Please don’t pay heed to any of these (sic)."