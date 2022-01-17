MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Comedian Kenny Sebastian marries girlfriend Tracy Alison in Goa. See pics

Photos from Kenny Sebastian and Tracy Alison's wedding have been shared online by his friends. Fellow comedian Aakash Gupta shared a photo of the groom in his wedding finery and called him "Mr Handsome Sebastian".

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
Kenny Sebastian and Tracy Alison followed both Christian and Hindu wedding rituals. (Photos shared on Instagram by Aakash Gupta)

Kenny Sebastian and Tracy Alison followed both Christian and Hindu wedding rituals. (Photos shared on Instagram by Aakash Gupta)


Comedian Kenny Sebastian got married to his girlfriend Tracy Alison, a dentist, in a private ceremony in Goa, which was attended by close friends and family.

Photos from their wedding have been shared online by his friends. Fellow comedian Aakash Gupta shared a photo of Sebastian in his wedding finery and called him "Mr Handsome Sebastian".

Photos of the groom, Kenny Sebastian, shared by fellow comedian Aakash Gupta on Instagram stories. Photos of the groom, Kenny Sebastian, shared by fellow comedian Aakash Gupta on Instagram stories.

The couple got married following both Hindu and Christian rituals.

Kenny Sebastian and girlfriend Tracy Alison tied the knot in Goa. (Photo shared on Instagram by Aakash Gupta) Kenny Sebastian and girlfriend Tracy Alison tied the knot in Goa. (Photo shared on Instagram by Aakash Gupta)

Close

Sebastian and Alison's friends have also shared videos of them dancing at the wedding.

Kenny Sebastian and Tracy Alison get their first dance after the wedding. (Screengrab from video shared by Aakash Gupta on Instagram) Kenny Sebastian and Tracy Alison get their first dance after the wedding. (Screengrab from video shared by Aakash Gupta on Instagram)

In 2020, Sebastian had made headlines after screenshots of him allegedly abusing people went viral. Once the screenshots landed on Twitter #KennySebastianGetPregnant started trending online, reported India Today.

The stand-up comedian, however, addressed the issue and maintained that the screenshots were fake. He also added that he will be approaching the Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Sebastian tweeted, "So some fake screenshots of me are circulating where I appear to be abusing people. These are manipulated cause I reported an account who was attacking me cause of my religion. I will be approaching the @MumbaiPolice to get this investigated. Please don’t pay heed to any of these (sic)."

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kenny Sebastian #Tracy Alison
first published: Jan 17, 2022 12:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.