Comedian-actor Vir Das: 'For me, 2022 was zero luxury, zero pampering, jetlag and acid reflux'

Vir Das is on the last leg of his live show. On the phone from Singapore, the writer-performer-actor-producer-director spoke about his newest Netflix comedy special, Landing. The hour-long special is a recording of his show in New York City. Landing particularly explores themes of home, patriotism and identity in an easily-outraged environment. Having sprinkled a fistful of sand across the stage (watch the special to find out why), at one point, for the benefit of the non-Indian members of the audience, he translates his name to "Brave Slave". Here’s what Das had to say about humour and his ongoing work. Edited excerpts:

In your show you say, 'Home is wherever it feels safe because we live in an unsafe world.' What does home mean to you?

I think the more and more we do specials, the more we have to start thinking of them as pieces of cinema which are competing with other pieces of cinema on Netflix, Amazon, or YouTube. So, I like the idea of a central feeling. It doesn't matter if you're actually home, but the feeling of a group of people and the warmth in a room is universal. Irrespective of where our feet may be physically, you know the emotion of being in a room with each other.

I am looking at that as someone who has traveled a lot and lived in many places.

Where do you call home?

It’s between Mumbai and Goa and in the battle between the two, Goa seems to be winning.

Shivani, my wife, gets to be on tour with me wherever I go. In that sense, no matter where I am in the world, I'm coming home at the end of the day to see Shivani. But Goa is chill and we have these two lovely dogs who welcome us every time we go back, so Goa is beginning to feel more like home.

As you said, you travel a lot. Any travel tips you can share?

I went to 25 countries and did 183 shows so I can give some travel tips that saved me. There are some things you learn the hard way as a brown man with a beard. Among them one thing is that when I travel the world, in order to be treated well I have to dress like I am buying the airline. So yes, dress well. Second, eat at the right time according to the time zone in which you are, or arriving, in. Keep three recognisable things that travel with you. For me that’s a photograph of my family, a particular soundtrack I listen to every single night that will kind of put me to sleep and give yourself a daily reminder of what you are going through. Lastly, sit in a room without any screens or calls, and spend 10-15 minutes taking stock of everybody in your life. It’s a reminder that somewhere across the world people are looking out for you and that’s what you have to make it back to.

Where have you taken the narrative with this particular show?

I think it's an unapologetic Indian perspective. Often when you travel, you begin with a palatable Indian perspective. There’s also a common British Indian version of comedy or a Canadian Indian version of comedy that comes from the diaspora. You kind of begin playing in that theme and then try to introduce them to who you are, and where you are from. Where I am right now is presenting an unapologetic Indian perspective which is that whether you know anything about my country or not, I am taking you home tonight. I'm taking you home to Noida, and I'm taking you home to Mumbai. Ironically, in a fair portion of the world, 60 per cent of my audience is Indian and 40 per cent is not.

When you are travelling to so many countries, how do you make your humour universal?

I don't think you have to translate humour. That’s the beautiful thing about Netflix, Amazon, etc. I believe that Indian content is global content. The more you travel the world, it becomes more important to tell an authentic story. In Landing, I'm talking about the American obsession with gun control, with true crime, their abortion laws or about "cancel culture", which are prominent American themes. I don’t spend a lot of time on them. I touch base on them, but from an Indian perspective which they, perhaps, haven’t heard before. Here’s how an Indian thinks about gun control in America or about abortion laws. I don’t think they're very used to that — to an outsider coming in and commenting on their culture and I think they are open to that perspective.

Is there any part in the world where you found the audience to be particularly sensitive or not open-minded enough?

My house in Noida. And my family over Diwali is particularly sensitive. Jokes aside, God has been very kind. I have been able to do this for 15-and-a-half years now. As you keep growing, your people start coming out and seeking you. You find your people.

How do you prepare for hecklers or the possibility that a joke may not land?

I now have the youngest audience that I've ever had. Fifty per cent of the people who come to my show are between the ages of 18 and 25. That's also my largest social media following, which is a strange puzzle to solve as a 43-year-old man. But at the Singapore show last night, they were a little bit older. It's banker central, so lots of corporate people came and for the first 15 minutes or so, they were tight. Usually, anywhere else, you are good to go from the second joke. I do feel tightness sometimes, or discomfort sometimes, and in those moments you have to be confident and kind of rely on craft. As for hecklers, well they have now turned into slappers and assaulters and comedy is punk rock, for some reason. But I don't think you can prepare for hecklers. You have to go up and do your thing. My rule is simple: whatever happens in the show, never try and brush it under the carpet. If somebody heckles you, address the heckler. Don't move on like nothing ever happened. The basis of stand-up comedy is saying what the room is thinking even though the room may not be willing to say it out loud. So, if somebody heckles, the room hears it. You have to be full disclosure with the room. That’s my rule.

We just bade farewell to 2022, how do you review the year?

It’s been a long year for me to be honest. I acted a fair amount during the pandemic, but I hadn't toured in two years, so 2022 was all about doing the groundwork and rebuilding a touring career of 10 years that I had lost. Normally, I would never tour for seven and a half months or eight months in a year. It was always staggered with acting projects or directing projects. So, 2023 is an acting year. Once this Netflix special comes out, I will need new material and writing new things will take six to seven months, but I will be acting. For me, 2022 was zero luxury, zero pampering, airport, hotel, airport, hotel, jetlag and acid reflux.

Looking forward, you said you're going to be doing more acting. So what’s coming up?

There’s Country Eastern, an American series in which I act. It’s a show about a wealthy man from India who moves to America to restart his life with his family. I am also starring in an American rom-com and I’ve acted in an Indian series, which I also show-ran and directed. Then I will be starring in another Indian series, which I will also show-run. And I will find local comedy clubs and run through new material whenever I get time, wherever I am in the world.