Comedian-actor Vir Das: 'For me, 2022 was zero luxury, zero pampering, jetlag and acid reflux'

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Jan 01, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

Vir Das spoke about his newest Netflix comedy special, 'Landing', an hour-long special which is a recording of his New York City show and explores themes of home, patriotism and identity in an easily-outraged environment.

Vir Das.

Vir Das is on the last leg of his live show. On the phone from Singapore, the writer-performer-actor-producer-director spoke about his newest Netflix comedy special, Landing. The hour-long special is a recording of his show in New York City. Landing particularly explores themes of home, patriotism and identity in an easily-outraged environment. Having sprinkled a fistful of sand across the stage (watch the special to find out why), at one point, for the benefit of the non-Indian members of the audience, he translates his name to "Brave Slave". Here’s what Das had to say about humour and his ongoing work. Edited excerpts:

In your show you say, 'Home is wherever it feels safe because we live in an unsafe world.' What does home mean to you?

I think the more and more we do specials, the more we have to start thinking of them as pieces of cinema which are competing with other pieces of cinema on Netflix, Amazon, or YouTube. So, I like the idea of a central feeling. It doesn't matter if you're actually home, but the feeling of a group of people and the warmth in a room is universal. Irrespective of where our feet may be physically, you know the emotion of being in a room with each other.

I am looking at that as someone who has traveled a lot and lived in many places.

Where do you call home?

It’s between Mumbai and Goa and in the battle between the two, Goa seems to be winning.