City of Dreams season 3 | Sachin Pilgaonkar: ‘Nagesh Kukunoor is an actor’s director’

The third season of creator-writer Nagesh Kukunoor’s political family drama City of Dreams is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 26. Starring Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Eijaz Khan and others, the series follows the story of father and daughter Ameya Rao Gaikwad and Poornima Gaikwad, their political ambitions and the cost of playing this power game. Priya Bapat who plays Poornima, Sachin Pilgaonkar who plays the cunning advisor Jagdish Gaurav and Eijaz Khan who plays encounter cop Wasim Khan spoke about what they enjoy about the series and what audiences can expect in season three. Edited excerpts:

SACHIN PILGAONKAR

Could you describe Jagdish Gaurav’s journey and where he's at by season three?

Jagdish Gaurav started his journey with his mentor Ameya Rao Gaikwad. That’s why he calls him ‘Sahib’ and Gaikwad calls him ‘Jagya’. Jagya worked under him, cooked for him. Jagdish never claimed to be a warrior. He has a poetic nature and does not like bloodshed and gory things. His main nature is that he's a survivor. He will do anything for his survival. He loves power. He wants power. But he can’t say it openly so he has to manipulate. I like his cunningness. But now he's tired of being sly and subservient. It’s time for him to come out openly, which you will see in season 3 of City of Dreams.

As a cast, you've been together since the first season, which came out in 2019. For a veteran like yourself, what is the series' appeal?

Growth and a lot of expectations from the audience which you have to meet. It is very difficult. Watching is easy — just switch on your television or your gadget and then watch it and give your verdict after one or two episodes. Or stay glued to the end, but as creators and actors, we have to still surprise the audience.

You said one of the appeals of the show was working with Nagesh Kukunoor. What has that been like?

It is a dream come true. I feel fortunate to have come across great directors in my life. And if I were to name the great directors I've enjoyed working with, Nagesh would be one of them. He’s an actor's director, and for a director’s actor, that is a boon. He's an actor himself so he knows what it is like. Someone knows everything about technique, about technology, about scriptwriting, but he or she may not be good at acting. He will leave it to the actor to decide. He may say this is the content and this is what I feel should be said. But I don't know how it would be said. You decide. Those directors are also very good directors, but they are not actor’s directors. Nagesh, on the other hand, tells you whatever he has to and then leaves you to interpret it and wants to see what you do with it. After you show him what you feel, then he says how about trying it this way or adding this to it. All sorts of permutations and combinations come up. That’s why, when working with him, you cannot get away with one okay take. Even after he says okay, actors like me say let's try one more with another variation. This give-and-take between director and actor is very important for creativity.

PRIYA BAPAT

Priya Bapat from 'City of Dreams'.

After doing a show for this much time (five years), what is it you enjoy about playing Poornima Gaikwad?

I would say the graph. From where she was in the first season, to where she is in the third season, was quite a journey to experience — from a housewife, suppressing all her emotions, giving up on her career and ambitions, to killing her own brother and coming back in position and taking charge. Then sitting on that throne and not claiming that power. From there, losing her own son in the second season. A lot happens in her life in a very short span. She is not secretive, but there is one thing that she has kept separate, and eventually she chooses her profession over her love life. I love how nuanced and layered this character is. Performing this was challenging and interesting because I've never had that weird equation with my father where the father says you can't do this because you are a girl. I believe that in between action and cut, what happens is real. It is not only about making people believe it, it’s also about making yourself believe that this is real. So, living those moments, especially in the third season, has been extremely challenging and this is what drives me towards that character. She's not easy, her life is not easy, nothing comes to her easy, but she still fights for the right thing, every single time.

Who is Poornima now, after all she has experienced?

I think there are a lot of human elements that you don't see in her, other than in the first season, from a housewife to a politician, you see her on one journey. Then she's only a politician throughout the second season. In this season, you will see her breaking down as a mother, you will see the most vulnerable side of Poornima and you will see her struggle to fight her weaknesses. This makes her more human.

The battlelines between Poornima and her father Ameya Rao Gaikwad (Kulkarni) are constantly changing. What does the new season hold in store?

In the first season, she killed his son. In the second season, her son died. She already lost her mother when she was young. The only family left is her father. And it’s true that no matter what, eventually you will come together because you're family. Especially in politics, when you're fighting for the throne and want to preserve your legacy, you have to come together. There are no other Gaikwads other than my father and me. Poornima is the natural heir. So, this was a very natural transition of the equation because as a father and daughter, even if you hate each other, you can't break that bond. To fight that battle against every enemy you have outside, you have to unite. However, are they 100 percent united, or is there something more not revealed in the trailer?

You have worked together with this ensemble cast for five years, off and on. Do you and your co-stars still surprise each other?

With Atul and me it's obviously a different equation. He’s a very dear friend and we have worked together in the past a lot, so there's a comfort level. Sachin sir comes with a lot of experience. But I've had amazing, surprising moments with Eijaz. I'm not saying that I've not had those moments with Atul and Sachin sir, but it's more like they have the experience so those surprising moments don’t come as a surprise. It's more like, oh, that’s what they did there. The equation between Poornima and Wasim changes every season. It's like a growing friendship, the bond gets thicker. As characters, how we are reacting and performing, what we are thinking about each other, that also surprised us as actors. There is this chemistry. It could be friendship, but I don't want to name that chemistry. It's unique. There are so many moments in the third season that really surprised both of us. I had many magical on-screen moments with Eijaz.

EIJAZ KHAN

Eijaz Khan from 'City of Dreams'.

Wasim Khan is a very internalized role and a lot of that angst comes out in his professional life. How would you describe Wasim Khan’s journey from season one to season three?

Growth — how he has grown as a human. He was stuck in a rut in the first season and he tried to climb out of this quicksand of his career and then figure out that the only rope that's going to help him is if he gets to be a part of the power structure by being a politician. And then eventually, the choice that he makes towards the end of season two, reflects in season three. This is one character that will grow in the right space, having the right principles. Most of the characters have gone rogue. Very interesting to keep exploring this character. I can't wait to see what happens in season four!

You have done so much television work in the past. What was it about playing Wasim Khan and being a part of City of Dreams that appealed to you?

Nagesh Kukunoor. He's the heart of the scenes. We are just putty in the right mould, though he's very democratic and given us the freedom to explore the characters in our own ways. He guides us in a way that this is the choice that I like, and this is a choice that I don't like and now let's try it this way. But I mean, you don't get to play such a grey character, such a real character often. You just get very few opportunities. In television, it's not close to reality sometimes. And then to keep portraying the character again and again, with every season to come back to it and explore it — that is amazing. That is not something which has a playbook. So that was very exciting for me to explore. The human and vulnerable side of Wasim is what still attracts me to him, not the macho image that every encounter specialist or super cop has.

When you do TV serials, you’re shooting pretty much every day, whereas for an OTT series, you shoot for a chunk and then you're away from it for months before returning to the character. As an actor, what is your process for getting back into that character?

In the second season, I found myself telling Nagesh that I am trying to mimic what I did in the first season. Because I know what Wasim Khan is. He said don't worry, you'll get it. All I had to do was get into the scene and be authentic at that moment. I know my work. I know what Wasim Khan is. I know what his intentions are. I just had to let myself go. It takes a couple of days to get back into the groove. It is difficult sometimes, because you're not playing a different character. You can't really experiment. The parameters are set.