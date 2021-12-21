Cinemas stage strong comeback with Spider-Man, Pushpa, but yet to reach pre-COVID levels

The theatrical release of Hollywood production Spider-Man No Way Home and the Telugu-language Pushpa: The Rise have set the domestic box office ringing and cheered domestic movie exhibitors as 2021 draws to a close.

Pushpa, also dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, has become the first film in COVID times to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on its first weekend, Spider-Man is standing tall after earnings Rs 79 crore in the first three days of its release, film trade analysts say.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India, which released Spider-Man No Way Home, said the film, which earned Rs 32.67 crore on day one in India, had become highest opening day grosser in Asia and the fifth highest in the world. The film earned 3.5 times its 2019 predecessor Spider-Man: Far From Home, the company said.

Online movie ticketing platform BookMyShow surpassed its contribution in terms of the sale of tickets for Spider-Man No Way Home compared to previous blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The platform sold over 3.5 million Spider-Man tickets on the first weekend and contributed more than 61 percent to the film's overall business.

"This is significantly higher than the 36 percent contributed by the previous movies of the franchise," the platform said.

The third film in Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Spider-Man franchise garnered 52 percent of overall movie ticket sales in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns.

Dubbed languages of the film, including Telugu and Tamil versions, have contributed more than double the bookings, compared to Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2017 release Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Audience numbers

To be sure, audience footfalls are still below pre-COVID levels as India confronts the challenge posed by the Omicron variant of the virus that has spread rapidly elsewhere in the world, particularly Europe.

"Footfalls are 20-25 percent lower than pre-COVID levels for larger films whereas for small- and medium-budget films, they are down by around 50 percent versus pre-COVID levels, across Hindi and regional genres," said analyst Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital.

Taurani attributed the trend to two factors. One, family audiences have still not returned to cinemas in significant numbers. Two, some filmgoers have switched to streaming platforms because the gap between a movie’s release in theatres and on such platforms has halved to four weeks compared to pre-COVID times.

Footfalls are yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, but other metrics including ticket prices and spending per head are on par with or above pre-COVID levels in select states, added Taurani. Large-budget and tent-pole films are packing in the audiences.

Spider-Man and Pushpa's performance

"Spider-Man is on course to posting a lifetime collection of Rs 170- 200 crore in India. Regionally too, Pushpa has seen a strong performance and is estimated to collect net box office collections of Rs 200 crore in its lifetime, ahead of Vijay's Master, which had released in January this year and earned Rs 180 crore. Box-office revenues are largely at par with pre-pandemic levels for big-ticket films," he said.

South superstar Allu Arjun's Pushpa is also setting records at the ticket counters. Over 2.8 million tickets of Pushpa were sold by BookMyShow on the opening weekend, with the film hitting a peak of 31 tickets sold per second on December 16, a day before the film's release.

After Baahubali 2, Pushpa has become the second highest film in terms of tickets sold per second on the ticketing platform. The film has also marked the highest ever advance sales for an Allu Arjun film.

In terms of markets, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Chennai, Kochi and Mumbai are among the top cities where the film is finding strong traction.

“With cinemas across all states in India opening and the early signs in November, we have been quietly optimistic about this quarter kick-starting the much-awaited recovery cycle for cinemas, audiences and the industry as a whole," said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer-cinemas, BookMyShow.