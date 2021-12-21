MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Cinemas stage strong comeback with Spider-Man, Pushpa, but yet to reach pre-COVID levels

Family audience’s reluctance to return to theatres as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads, and the switch by some filmgoers to streaming platforms keep footfalls low.

Maryam Farooqui
December 21, 2021 / 06:41 PM IST

The theatrical release of Hollywood production Spider-Man No Way Home and the Telugu-language Pushpa: The Rise have set the domestic box office ringing and cheered domestic movie exhibitors as 2021 draws to a close.

Pushpa, also dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, has become the first film in COVID times to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on its first weekend, Spider-Man is standing tall after earnings Rs 79 crore in the first three days of its release, film trade analysts say.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India, which released Spider-Man No Way Home, said the film, which earned Rs 32.67 crore on day one in India, had become highest opening day grosser in Asia and the fifth highest in the world. The film earned 3.5 times its 2019 predecessor Spider-Man: Far From Home, the company said.

Online movie ticketing platform BookMyShow surpassed its contribution in terms of the sale of tickets for Spider-Man No Way Home compared to previous blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The platform sold over 3.5 million Spider-Man tickets on the first weekend and contributed more than 61 percent to the film's overall business.

Close

Related stories

"This is significantly higher than the 36 percent contributed by the previous movies of the franchise," the platform said.

The third film in Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Spider-Man franchise garnered 52 percent of overall movie ticket sales in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns.

Dubbed languages of the film, including Telugu and Tamil versions, have contributed more than double the bookings, compared to Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2017 release Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Audience numbers 

To be sure, audience footfalls are still below pre-COVID levels as India confronts the challenge posed by the Omicron variant of the virus that has spread rapidly elsewhere in the world, particularly Europe.

"Footfalls are 20-25 percent lower than pre-COVID levels for larger films whereas for small- and medium-budget films, they are down by around 50 percent versus pre-COVID levels, across Hindi and regional genres," said analyst Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital.

Taurani attributed the trend to two factors. One, family audiences have still not returned to cinemas in significant numbers. Two, some filmgoers have switched to streaming platforms because the gap between a movie’s release in theatres and on such platforms has halved to four weeks compared to pre-COVID times.

Footfalls are yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, but other metrics including ticket prices and spending per head are on par with or above pre-COVID levels in select states, added Taurani. Large-budget and tent-pole films are packing in the audiences.

Spider-Man and Pushpa's performance 

"Spider-Man is on course to posting a lifetime collection of Rs 170- 200 crore in India. Regionally too, Pushpa has seen a strong performance and is estimated to collect net box office collections of Rs 200 crore in its lifetime, ahead of Vijay's Master, which had released in January this year and earned Rs 180 crore. Box-office revenues are largely at par with pre-pandemic levels for big-ticket films," he said.

South superstar Allu Arjun's Pushpa is also setting records at the ticket counters. Over 2.8 million tickets of Pushpa were sold by BookMyShow on the opening weekend, with the film hitting a peak of 31 tickets sold per second on December 16, a day before the film's release.

After Baahubali 2, Pushpa has become the second highest film in terms of tickets sold per second on the ticketing platform. The film has also marked the highest ever advance sales for an Allu Arjun film.

In terms of markets, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Chennai, Kochi and Mumbai are among the top cities where the film is finding strong traction.

“With cinemas across all states in India opening and the early signs in November, we have been quietly optimistic about this quarter kick-starting the much-awaited recovery cycle for cinemas, audiences and the industry as a whole," said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer-cinemas, BookMyShow.
Maryam Farooqui
Tags: #Entertainment
first published: Dec 21, 2021 06:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.