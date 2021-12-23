Cinema trends in 2021: From cities that watched most movies to films that sold most tickets

According to film trade experts, family audiences account for 35 percent of overall footfalls in cinemas.

After a long hiatus due to coronavirus impact on theatres which led to their shutdown for many months, cinemas made a strong comeback this year.

The festival season this year lit up the big screens once again, with worldwide blockbusters such as Spider-Man No Way Home, Indian hit ventures including Sooryavanshi, Pushpa: The Rise, Vakeel Saab, Akhanda, Kurup, Annaatthe, among others.

Post pandemic, the first Bollywood venture Sooryavanshi recorded highest number of sales in a single day with 0.91 million tickets sold on online movie ticketing and entertainment platform BookMyShow.

Festive fervour

Diwali weekend in *November* saw 35 percent of total sales from major metros, including Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and NCR.

Dussehra weekend shined bright as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, NCR, Vizag movie goers contributed to 51 percent of total sales.

During the festive season, Sooryavanshi was the most watched movie during the weekend with 2.3 million tickets sold for weekend shows out of total 3.3 million tickets.

Pongal/Sankranti weekend earlier in January had southern markets drive 43 percent of total sales with Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Vizag, Coimbatore being the leading markets in terms of traction.

Other trends

The top five cities that watched most movies on the big screen this year included Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vizag, NCR.

Movies that garnered maximum eyeballs were Sooryavanshi, Tamil venture Master, Hollywood offering Spider-Man No Way Home, Telugu language film Vakeel Saab and Akhanda.

Hindi and English films accounted for one third of total ticket sales with the rest coming from regional films. Telugu and Tamil movies together accounted for almost 50 percent of total tickets sold on BookMyShow.

Records by recent releases

Spider-Man No Way Home that hit Indian theatres on December 16 surpassed Hollywood blockbuster like Avengers: Infinity War in terms of sale of tickets on BookMyShow. The platform sold over 3.5 million Spider-Man tickets on the first weekend and contributed more than 61 percent to the film's overall business.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's Pushpa which released on December 17 has also set records at the ticket counters. Over 2.8 million tickets of Pushpa were sold by BookMyShow on the opening weekend, with the film hitting a peak of 31 tickets sold per second on December 16, a day before the film's release.

After Baahubali 2, Pushpa has become the second highest film in terms of tickets sold per second on the ticketing platform. The film has also marked the highest ever advance sales for an Allu Arjun film.