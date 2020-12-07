Christopher Nolan's Tenet Proves To Be A Ray Of Hope For Theatres, Records Strong Opening Business

Tenet released in India on Dedember 4

Only three days after its theatrical run in India, exhibitors are calling the release of Hollywood's big venture Tenet as the first sign of hope that they are seeing at the box office after reopening.

"The audience response to Tenet has been very positive. Clearly, with it being a Christopher Nolan film and being highly anticipated, people were certainly awaiting its release and that has shown in the admits. The occupancy has been decent and in some places upwards of 20 percent," Rahul Puri, MD, Mukta A2 Cinemas, told Moneycontrol.

Mukta A2 Cinemas is a cinema chain by Mukta Arts, a company founded by veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Tenet sees higher occupancy in Indian cinemas

While 20 percent occupancy may seem less, in the current times theatres are seeing around five to seven percent occupancy even for new content.

Multiplex operator PVR in a statement said that bookings for Tenet were encouraging and some of its theatres saw bookings to capacity with 50 percent occupancy guideline recommended by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"We have seen houseful shows even in the Tier 2 and 3 markets for Tenet. The movie being screened in the IMAX format turned out to be a treat for the fans of the giant screen experience. We have allotted more than 90 percent of our screens for the movie," said Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Leisure.

Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Cinemas, pointed out that when it comes to occupancy, markets in South India like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru are showing better performance as compared to the northern markets.

Tenet's box office business

Adding to this, Karan Taurani, Vice-President, Elara Capital, said that IMAX screens in certain states have recorded house full shows at 50 percent limit.

"Tenet so far has collected around Rs five crore during its opening weekend," said film and trade business analyst Girish Johar, who added that the numbers are still coming for the first weekend.

Tenet on its opening day collected around about Rs one crore. "Tenet got upward of two lakh footfalls during the weekend, and that should inspire confidence in producers and studios to announce the release of their films in the days to come. Tenet's box office is the first sign that the Indian audience is ready to go back if there's good content, even during these COVID times," said Shailesh Kapoor, CEO, Ormax Media, a media consulting firm.

Tenet records healthy business despite limited screens

"These numbers are healthy, and possibly the best-case scenario in times of COVID-19, especially for a film whose audience is largely limited to the metro cities, because of the fan following of the director being skewed towards the big cities," he added.

Taurani pointed out that multiplex chains have opened up only 65 percent of their screens.

"In terms of multiplexes, Carnival has opened up only 30 percent of the screens as compared to PVR and INOX , which have opened up about 65 percent to 70 percent of their screens," he added.

When it comes to single-screen theatres, Taurani said that only 30 percent of the single screens have opened as the balance remain shut due to fixed cost and liquidity issues. "Over and above this, there is also an occupancy cap of 50 percent in all the screens which has led to the collections being lower," he said.





He expects Tenet to do a lifetime collection of Rs 10 to 12 crore in India if the current trend holds for the second and third week.



Tenet's India and international collections

Warner Bros' $200 million time inversion thriller Tenet so far has earned $323 million (Rs 2,387 crore approximately) globally.



"Tenet did not do well in its home market and it is the overseas business that is driving its box office business. Hence, India is an important market and so far the numbers in the Indian market are decent for the film," said Johar.



Sharing similar sentiments, Kapoor said, "Given the COVID situation, it is difficult to compare results across markets. Tenet has not done well in many countries, but given the current situation of theatrical business in India, Rs 10 crore lifetime box office will be an excellent result for the India market."



Setting the stage for new Hollywood venture

Another aspect exhibitors and analysts have noted is that Tenet has set the stage for the upcoming release Wonder Woman 1984 which will release in India on December 24.

"Tenet's box office business augurs well for the future, as it clearly indicates that audience is open to go for new, original content. We can expect Wonder Woman 1984 to gross even higher numbers, because of its more wide-appealing genre and equity," said Kapoor.

"Tenet's business is a good number, especially during pandemic times. Regional and Hollywood are taking the baton forward in getting the audience back to theatres," he said.