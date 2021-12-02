This Christmas season, get a chance to stay at 'Home Alone' house on Airbnb for one night

Christmas 2021: Bookings for the "Home Alone" home will open on Airbnb on December 7.

It’s one thing to watch “Home Alone” on Christmas, taking us right back to our childhood. And it’s another thing to get a chance to spend a night in the house were Little Kevin spent his holidays alone, after his family accidentally left him behind on their vacation to Paris.

Airbnb has now listed the McCallisters Chicago home, the real house where the iconic film was shot, for a night’s stay.

Devin Ratray, who played Kevin's big brother Buzz, will host a one-night stay for up to four guests at the McCallister residence on December 12 for $25 (Rs. 1,874). Bookings will open on December 7.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” says Buzz aka Ratray in a statement released by Airbnb, “but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

The special listing on the rental platform follows the release of “Home Sweet Home Alone”, the all-new holiday film now streaming on Disney+.

Guests checking in to the "Home Alone" home will be treated to Christmas decorations, all the ‘90s favourites, including Chicago’s famous pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Airbnb has also promised (or rather, warned) of booby traps, “searing splashes of aftershave and ample opportunity to scream into the mirror” like Kevin did.

Guests can also watch “Home Sweet Home Alone” during their stay.

Last month, Airbnb had listed the iconic “Sex and the city” New York apartment of Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

In November 2020, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri made their home in Delhi available for fans through a contest after collaborating with Airbnb. The house was redesigned by Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer, for the guests who would rent the home.