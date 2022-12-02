 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer and song-writer, dies at 79

AFP
Dec 02, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Christine McVie's biggest hit was "Don't Stop," off the seminal "Rumours" album, which also included her songs "Songbird" and "You Make Loving Fun

Christine McVie was inducted alongside fellow band members into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Christine McVie, the English hitmaker and keyboardist who found fame in the 1970s as a member of Fleetwood Mac, died Wednesday, the band and her family said. She was 79 years old.

A family statement posted on McVie's social media said the artist died "peacefully" while hospitalized "following a short illness."

In a separate statement from Fleetwood Mac, the legendary band called McVie -- who joined the group behind "Rumours" in 1970 and penned a number of their hits -- "truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure."

"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life," the statement continued.

"She will be so very missed."

Born Christine Anne Perfect on July 12, 1943 in England, Christine McVie, studying sculpture, fell in with musicians in Britain's blues scene and her nascent career in rock began.