 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Chrisann Pereira: 'Made coffee with toilet water, washed hair with Tide' in Sharjah jail

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira wrote in the note, 'I watch Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears with my eyes (sic).'

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira was jailed in Sharjah since April 1. (Image credit: @chrisannpereira/Instagram)

A day after Chrisann Pereira was released from a jail in UAE's Sharjah, the Bollywood actor revealed details of her time spent there in a handwritten note on Instagram that has now been deleted from her brother's account.

Pereira, who appeared in films like Sadak 2 and Batla House, claimed she had to make coffee with toilet water inside the jail and was her hair with Tide detergent.

In the hand-written note uploaded by Pereira's brother Kevin, the actor wrote, “It took me 3 weeks and 5 days to find pen + paper in jail. After I wash my hair with Tide and make my coffee from toilet water, I watch Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears with my eyes knowing my ambition brought me here and sometimes I smile at our culture, music and the familiar faces on TV. I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry (sic)."

"I am just a pawn in this dirty game," News 18 quoted her as having written in the letter.