Chrisann Pereira: 'Made coffee with toilet water, washed hair with Tide' in Sharjah jail

A day after Chrisann Pereira was released from a jail in UAE's Sharjah, the Bollywood actor revealed details of her time spent there in a handwritten note on Instagram that has now been deleted from her brother's account.

Pereira, who appeared in films like Sadak 2 and Batla House, claimed she had to make coffee with toilet water inside the jail and was her hair with Tide detergent.

In the hand-written note uploaded by Pereira's brother Kevin, the actor wrote, “It took me 3 weeks and 5 days to find pen + paper in jail. After I wash my hair with Tide and make my coffee from toilet water, I watch Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears with my eyes knowing my ambition brought me here and sometimes I smile at our culture, music and the familiar faces on TV. I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry (sic)."

"I am just a pawn in this dirty game," News 18 quoted her as having written in the letter.

Moneycontrol News