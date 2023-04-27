Chrisann Pereira: 'Made coffee with toilet water, washed hair with Tide' in Sharjah jail

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira was jailed in Sharjah since April 1. (Image credit: @chrisannpereira/Instagram)

A day after Chrisann Pereira was released from a jail in UAE's Sharjah, the Bollywood actor revealed details of her time spent there in a handwritten note on Instagram that has now been deleted from her brother's account.

Pereira, who appeared in films like Sadak 2 and Batla House, claimed she had to make coffee with toilet water inside the jail and was her hair with Tide detergent.

In the hand-written note uploaded by Pereira's brother Kevin, the actor wrote, “It took me 3 weeks and 5 days to find pen + paper in jail. After I wash my hair with Tide and make my coffee from toilet water, I watch Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears with my eyes knowing my ambition brought me here and sometimes I smile at our culture, music and the familiar faces on TV. I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry (sic)."

"I am just a pawn in this dirty game," News 18 quoted her as having written in the letter.

Earlier on Thursday, Kevin Pereira shared a video on Instagram and wrote the actor will be back in India by Friday. “Chrisann is SET FREE!!! She will be in India in the next 48 hours," Kevin wrote sharing the family’s video call conversation with an emotional Chrisann on Instagram on Wednesday.

Watch: Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira released from UAE jail, tears up on call with family

In the video, the actor's mother can be seen dancing and crying in disbelief, with a relieved but weeping Chrisann Pereira on the other side, all urging her to come back as early as possible.

“You are free. This is amazing," her mother Pramila Pereira can be heard saying.

The 27-year-old actor, was trapped last month in the ‘drugs plant’ case by a couple of Mumbai men, who have been arrested and have confessed to their crime. The duo had hidden the drugs in an award trophy which was detected in Sharjah following which the local police had arrested Chrisann Pereira. She had been in jail since April 1.

Read more: Who is Chrisann Pereira, Bollywood actor framed in drugs case?