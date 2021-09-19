MARKET NEWS

Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

September 19, 2021 / 10:33 PM IST
File image of comedian Chris Rock (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: Get vaccinated.

The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: "Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated."

Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on The Tonight Show in May, he called himself "Two-shots Rock" before clarifying that he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"You know, I skipped the line. I didn't care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was like, Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people. … I did 'Pootie Tang.' Let me on the front of the line."
first published: Sep 19, 2021 10:33 pm

