Children's cinema remains an untapped opportunity in India

When Paakhi Tyrewala, director and writer of Sikkimese film Pahuna, said very few films in India deal with children’s issues, she was highlighting a segment that remains untapped in Indian films.

The film, which will now be screened for Syrian refugee children, is about kids who get separated from their parents while fleeing to Sikkim to escape Maoist insurgency in their village in Nepal. It took her a long time and rejection from seven to eight producers before she reached Priyanka Chopra. One reason why her film was of no interest to many producers was because it was a children’s film.

Talking to Moneycontrol, film trade analyst and editor of Complete Cinema, Atul Mohan, said, “Filmmakers think it is a risky proposition because they believe the consumer is more of youngsters that falls in the bracket of 16-30 years.”

And may be that’s why, if asked to recall, not many of us would be able to remember any home-grown children’s films. However, talk about Hollywood and there will be plenty to list, the recent one being Dumbo, an American fantasy adventure film.

While Hollywood has a lot to contribute, the children’s market in the Indian film industry is practically non-existent.

Ask Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Cinemas, how much films from this segment are contributing, he says, “The way Hollywood films are performing, I would say 10 percent of collections. But it is only Hollywood.”

Mohan believes, “We have left this section to be tapped by Hollywood as resources are limited and people who want to invest go for safer options.”

According to Sharma, there are two types of children’s films. One is live action animation film and the other is with human touch like Taare Zameen Par or Stanley ka Dabba. But when it comes to animation, Indian films lack quality and low budgets are responsible for it.

If The Jungle Book spent Rs 1,200 crore, not even five percent of it would be spent on an animation film in India.

“Kids are exposed to better quality from Hollywood films — Incredibles 2, The Jungle Book. We are yet to achieve that quality of animated Hollywood films,” said Mohan.

Sharma also believes that Hollywood uses the technology in a better way and also has a global audience. The Jungle Book raked in Rs 180 crore from the Indian market alone.

Despite newer markets opening up for Indian films like China, Japan, among others, Indian filmmakers are shying away from making films targeted at children.

“We (Indian film industry) consider ourselves as big content creators but this is one genre where we don’t stand close to anyone. We are missing out on this opportunity,” said Sharma.

Be it lack of resources or lack of funds, filmmakers are going for safer options. Hence, tried-and-tested genres are making way to the big screen.

But there have been attempts in this category. The most prominent one in recent times was by Aamir Khan, who highlighted issues faced by children in his directorial debut Taare Zameen Par. By raking in Rs 61 crore with a budget of Rs 18 crore, the film made ripples at the box office.

Then director Amol Gupte tried his hand at this genre and produced a film called Stanley ka Dabba. It was a critical success but commercially couldn’t stand strong with collections to the tune of Rs 5.55 crore with investments of Rs 4.5 crore.

Other films belonging to this genre include Sniff, Chillar Party. However, Indian films in this category can be counted on fingers.

Even Paakhi in an interview had said there are a few smart and intelligent children's films which evoke conversations. That is why her focus is on making good children's films which talk about issues faced by youngsters.

After Satyajit Ray’s Goopi Gyne Bagha Byne, a fantasy adventure that released in 1969, now being made as an animation movie, more than 30 years later in 2004 came another children focused film called Shwaas — a Marathi venture.

A study titled A Brief History of Indian Children’s Cinema quoted director Vishal Bhardwaj saying that India doesn’t have anything to offer to its children. Even television shows on kids channels are mostly not made in India and only dubbed in Indian languages.

But it is not just about commerce, not many filmmakers are able to communicate as equals with children and get preachy. According to the study, “a good filmmaker should bring himself to the child’s level and probe into his private world”.

While the initial push for a children’s film movement in India came shortly after Independence in 1951, with the government appointing Film Enquiry Committee recommended state sponsorship of children’s films, these films still lack traction in the market and also face the issue of dearth of funds.

The Children’s Film Society, which was formed in 1955 to produce, exhibit and distribute films for children, has also come under the scanner for giving less support in terms of distribution.

And it all boils down to whether the scenario will change for this genre.

Mohan believes that “it (scenario) has to change. We have to give different kinds of content to the consumer. We have to come up with it in the near future. We should be coming up with more films made dedicatedly for this section of the audience.”

Industry experts believe that children and teenagers as a demographic can drive consumption if given good content. And the proof of this is television, where locally-produced shows are finding traction.

“If you look at Chhota Bheem and Little Singham that come on television, they (children) have connected with Indian characters, it is just that can you make a nice feature film out of it,” said Sharma.