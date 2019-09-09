'Chhichhore' does well over opening weekend, helps Sajid Nadiadwala score again after Super 30

After scoring a winner in Super 30 just a few weeks ago, Sajid Nadiadwala is looking at his second consecutive success with Chhichhore.

Nadiadwala, who has one of the best strike rates in the industry (of over 80 percent) when it comes to commercial response to his films, could be looking at another winner in Chhichhore soon.

The film has done well over the weekend to bring in Rs 35.9 crore. If the growth from Friday (Rs 7.3 crore) -- on a day-to-day basis is any indication -- it could manage to have a very good sustained run.

For the production house Nadiadwala Grandson, this is in fact the second film in quick succession to touch the education angle. Super 30 was seeped well into education as Hrithik Roshan played the real life character of Anand Kumar who prepared under privileged students for IIT entrance tests. The film was lapped up well by the audience, and in the process came close to the Rs 150 crore mark in its final run.

Now, Chhichhore too has education and examinations at its core even though it makes a statement around it in a rather subtle manner. The film carries a message of giving one's best in order to excel but not get bogged down if failure comes knocking the door.

Director Nitesh Tiwari has done well to wrap an entertainment quotient around this film with dollops of humour thrown in, ensuring that the audience does not get bored of being lectured.

This is what has worked in favour of the Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer as well. The film was never meant to make a huge opening. Hence, the start it had was actually better than expected. After that it, was always going to be the word of mouth coming into play. This is what has helped Chhichhore as the audience started rooting for it on Saturday and Sunday.

While there is good growth that has been seen so far, there is still some distance that is to be covered. Chhichhore needs to consolidate from this point so that the Rs 60 crore mark can be crossed in a jiffy.

After that, it would be about reaching the next big milestone of Rs 75 crore and that is what would decide how successful does the film eventually turn out to be. If Chhichhore manages to find itself on the correct side of the Rs 75 crore mark -- which looks quite likely -- it could be considered as yet another success for Bollywood in 2019.