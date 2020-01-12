Chhapaak vs Tanhaji fan war spells good news for box office

Clash of two major films on the same day is sometimes chaotic. But there are times when such a situation has turned out to be beneficial for the box office -- just like the releases this week.

This Friday (January 10) Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji hit theatres and the buzz was strong for both the offerings.

But something unexpected happened. This was after Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi to show solidarity with students who were attacked by a mob on January 5. This is when the divide creeped in among the audience, who before the actress’ visit, had not taken sides.

Cinephiles who support Padukone are strongly recommending others to watch Chhapaak. On the other hand, those who are opposing her move to visit JNU are endorsing Tanhaji. After all, the film is about on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was Chhatrapati Shivaji’s military leader.

In all this fuss, it was the box office that was at an advantage. If you are wondering why, then let us take a look at the business these films have done in two days since their release.

Chhapaak, despite all the controversy, managed a decent start with an opening of Rs 4.7 crore. Remember that this Meghan Gulzar film is medium sized, reportedly made with a budget of Rs 35-40 crore and was released across 1,700 screens.

Tanhaji, a big budget venture made with an investment of Rs 150 crore, collected over Rs 15 crore.

The good news is that both films saw strong growth trend on the second day of their release. While Tanhaji earned over Rs 20 crore on the second day (taking the overall revenue to Rs 35.6 crore), Chhapaak pocketed Rs 6.9 crore (with a total of Rs 11.6 crore).

If Chhapaak is entertaining the multiplex audience, Tanhaji is taking care of movie-goers from mass markets and single screens.

While the two films cannot be compared, they have been pitted against each other because of the divided audience.