Cheer in the air: Why TV industry is heaving a sigh of relief amid COVID-19 blues

The TV industry, which has been reeling under pressure due to the COVID-induced lockdown, is seeing some relief thanks to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Karan Taurani, Vice President, Elara Capital, expects IPL and the festival season to bring cheer for the upcoming months in terms of ad spend.

In a research note, Taurani said, "Ad spends on TV have recovered from 50 percent of pre-COVID levels in June toward 80 percent of pre-COVID levels in August."

He expects this to grow in the low single digits during the festival months between October and December, thanks to the increase in spending led by non-fiction content and IPL.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Along with this, what is bringing more relief to broadcasters is the delay in the implementation of New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0 which media experts say is likely to happen next year.

The implementation of NTO 2.0 is likely to result in a decline in subscriber revenue of 12-14 percent for the broadcast industry.

However, the Bombay High Court on October 20 has restrained the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) from taking any coercive action to implement NTO 2.0.

The assurance coming from TRAI that it will not push NTO 2.0 until the final order comes as a big relief for the broadcasters. TRAI in the past has tried to forcefully implement the new pricing regime for TV channels, say industry experts.

In fact, on July 24, TRAI had directed broadcasters to implement NTO 2.0 by August 10. However, the final judgment on the implementation of TRAI is yet to come.

According to Taurani, the highest negative impact of NTO 2.0 will be on sports-based broadcasters.

Sports channels in times of COVID-19 have been under pressure due to no telecast of live sports because of coronavirus-led lockdown. In addition, ad volumes on sports dropped significantly because of repeat telecast of old sports content.

Overall, the TV industry in terms of ad revenues has seen a significant drop due to the pandemic.

According to a Pitch Madison 2020 report, TV advertising revenues dropped more than 40 percent in the first half of this year. The TV industry in H120 earned Rs 8,084 crore in terms of ad spends. In the first half of 2019, the ad spends were as much as Rs 14,199 crore.

This is why broadcasters are heaving a sigh of relief saying that the delay in NTO 2.0's implementation will ease off some pressure when the industry is already under pressure because of coronavirus impact.

Also, experts believe that even if the final order on NTO 2.0 comes in November or December it is unlikely that it will be implemented as whichever party loses, they will approach the Supreme Court.